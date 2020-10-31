Watch Dogs: Legion Best Characters To Recruit In Your Squad: Know Details

Watch Dogs: Legion by Ubisoft is one of the major game releases of fall 2020, and it was launched today that is October 29. Players all around the world have bestowed the game with lots of love right after the release. Nevertheless, to enjoy the game at its best, one must have the knowledge to get the best recruits. This is the reason why many players are wondering about the Watch Dogs: Legion best characters. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Crashing? Ubisoft Rolls Out Patch Notes With Hotfix Immediately

Best recruits to have from Watch Dogs: Legion Characters list

With an interface to choose what kind of characters you want, Watch Dogs: Legion gives you an entire city to look out for recruits. This is why Watch Dogs series has been gaining a lot of love from the players all around the world. However, to get the Watch Dogs: Legion best characters in your squad, you must understand the need and the importance of every role. So, we bring to some great suggestions that you can try, have a look.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion makers fix issues faced by all PC players through latest Hotfix

Watch Dogs: Legion Best characters

A Paramedic

The importance of a paramedic is quite high as the game is all about violence. A paramedic will not only be useful as an ally to reduce the time out of commission but they can also avoid being caught from the enemies. They also have their own ambulance which is an added bonus.

Lawyers

The second most important character you must have in your teams. In Watch Dogs: Legion, when you get arrested, you are sent out of commission for a set period of time. However, when you have a lawyer by your side, the set time lowers down or sometimes it ends sooner/

Also Read | How to take pictures in Watch Dogs: Legion on PC and gaming consoles?

Hitman or Hitwoman

With a paramedic and a lawyer, you are backed up completely, but now you need someone who can get things done. A hitman or a hitwoman can not only help you to complete important tasks but these characters will also help you get out of tough situations. Some even have a cool and vast inventory of weapons.

Albion officer

As you have a good back up and a person who can help you get things done, you will need an enemy pawn who can get you anywhere. Having an Albion officer by your side not only opens gates to reach restricted areas but it also helps you have an inside help to complete missions.

Beekeepers

The Beekeepers in the game are very cool and have an army of robotic bees. These bees would not only stun the enemies but the character will also help you attack, defence and get away from a place easily. To find Beekeepers, you can go and look at the park near one of the hives.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion; Clothing stores locations in the new Ubisoft release