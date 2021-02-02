Anvil Rounds Apex Legends Season 8: Check Out The New Apex Legends Weapons Here

Since the birth of free to play, online, battle royale games, many new games have come up with their own take towards this gaming mode. Apex Legends is one of those games that has capitalized on this type of business model. Apex Legends has become a popular game with its own unique player base. They have created this reputation by constant development and understanding their player base. Apex Legends has also put out lots of new content for players to try out. One of the new features that players have been inquisitive about is the Anvil Rounds of Apex Legends Season 8.

Apex Legends Season 8 Anvil Rounds

In any multiplayer, battle royale, shooting game, the most crucial feature are the weapons. Weapons are what players use to overcome their enemies and Apex Legends Weapons are one of the top game weapons out there. Apex Legends Weapons are constantly refreshed through updates where new guns, ammunition, and other attachments are added. The latest installment is the Anvil Receiver.

The Anvil Receiver will be added back to the game and will use Anvil Rounds to unleash destruction on the player’s foes. The Apex Legends Update Notes point out that Anvil Rounds hop up will be added to the loot pool along with many other changes.

Apex Legends Update Season 8

Season 8 is almost around the corner and it is going to bring lots of content for the players to dive in. Check out the Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes below:

New Legend: Fuse

A mercenary-turned-cage fighter who never turns down a good dust-up. His affinity for explosions allows him to carry extra grenades and to throw them faster and further. He can launch a cluster bomb with airburst explosives. And when it’s time to really bring the boom, Fuse uses “Wally” to launch a bombardment that encircles an area in a ring of flames.

Passive - Grenadier

Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

Tactical - Knuckle Cluster

Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate - The Motherlode

Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

This heavy ammo lever-action repeater boasts hard-hitting rounds that’ll nail a fleeing Mirage at 200 paces.

The 30-30 is the benchmark for reliability, designed to withstand whipping sandstorms and temporal instability, which made it an obvious choice for the Apex Games.

King Canyon Map Update

Season 8 once again sees changes to Kings Canyon. The main new point of interest shows the devastation from the ship crashing into the map. Players can now explore beyond Artillery, Spotted Lakes takes over the Slums and some new observation towers for basic recon or a sniper’s nest.

Legendary Magazines

Season 8 introduces the Gold-tier magazines. Attaching it to a weapon automatically reloads your stowed weapons after a brief delay. The Gold magazine has the same capacity as Purple mags and is available for Light, Heavy, Snipers, and Energy Weapons.

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

Damage counter

A damage counter is added to the HUD. This was a highly requested feature, it can allow people to easily track to chase those badges and challenges!

Pinging Ammo

Pinging weapons or ammo in your inventory displays your current ammo count along with "player wants ammo" in quick chat.

Color Blind update

Healing and reviving will now follow colorblind rules when colorblind settings are enabled

Lore Blurbs on Canon Skins

Some of our skins are canon, and some are just for fun. For the skins that represent an important part of that character's backstory, a small blurb is added to describe the significance of that skin in the Legend's life.

LEGEND META

Wraith:

Hitbox adjustments.

Wraith now has a slightly larger hitbox than her fellow small legends, but the changes stay true to her model. As you can see in the before and after comparison, some width is added mostly in the torso and leg areas: Even with these changes, Wraith remains small and hard to hit. She will retain Low Profile as we monitor her usage and win rates to see if power can be given back in other ways in the future.

Rampart:

Sheila angle increase from 120° to 180°

Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Horizon:

Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Octane:

Launch Pad Remastered: Many players may have known about Octane’s “super-jump” that was possible with a well-timed jump while hitting the pad. Once the double-jump option was introduced, there was an input clash that led to unreliable usage. Some launch options are added that are better defined than the old super-jump.

Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).

From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Crypto:

Remove ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba:

Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic:

All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage:

Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.

WEAPON META

Fully Kitted Rotation

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments

We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups

The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool

The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt

Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator

Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire

Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19

Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2

Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1

BUG FIXES

Caustic

Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba

Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart

Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them.

Fixed an issue with Rampart's passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc

Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper

Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs

Re-enabled ability to invite friends to the club from the friends list

Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of "Last Squad Invites" to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match

Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading "Kicked from club" message

Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC

Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover.

Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop.

Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.

