Apex Legends Gold Magazine: A New Weapon Attachment Is Being Added In Season 8

Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 4, 2019, without any prior announcement or marketing. Continue reading this article to know about Apex Legends Season 8 Gold magazine.

Apex Legends Gold Magazine

Apex Legends is going to receive a new weapon attachment for the players starting Season 8. This upcoming weapon attachment will automatically reload their guns for them. This new attachment that comes with that powerful perk is the Gold Magazine, and this is definitely a powerful addition for the weapon and attachment pool. The main thing to note about this weapon attachment is that its Gold rarity will make it a very hard item to find.

Kings Canyon has (once again) been wrecked, creating an entirely new addition to the map’s footprint. Learn more about the mayhem coming to Kings Canyon in our Season 8 map update blog!



🗺️ : https://t.co/YTyaA3e1AN pic.twitter.com/90Kfd1ndAM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 26, 2021

Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes

New Legend - Fuse Map Changes - Kings Canyon New Weapon - 30-30 Repeater New Battle Pass Bug Fixes Quality of life improvements

James McCord, Apex Legends' Design Director, has confirmed that a damage tracker will be implemented into the game - allowing you to see how much damage you dished out in a round.

Bloodhound should also receive a new Skydive emote.

There are a number of Champion changes we're expecting including: Wattson (Buff) Wraith (Nerf) Horizon (Nerf) Rampart (Buff)

This is due to their pick/win rate and there general kits being far better than others.

New Legend Fuse Fuse is the next legend to fight it out in the Apex games. He's an Australian, which many suspected due to a leaked wallaby gun charm. He fixated heavily on a golden grenade he found when adventuring with a friend. Since then the two of them have been stealing it off each other, no matter the situation. They both grew older together always sticking close by one another. Eventually, Fuse became the bone cage champion! Till one day Fuse decided he was leaving Salvo, the planet they both resided on. His companion didn't take that well and took the pinout of the grenade, a back and forth occurred between the two. Due to the explosion that ensued, Fuse ended up losing his arm!

New Weapon 30-30 Repeater The 30-30 Repeater has been confirmed to be the next gun to come to Apex Legends. Originally the weapon was spotted in a dev stream. It seems to be a heavy ammo gun.

Battle Pass Rewards Respawn is continuing with their modified Battle Pass system, granting 100 levels of rewards. What's included in the new Battle Pass? Here's what you can expect: 4,700 Apex Coins (Premium Battle Pass) Legendary Skins Apex Packs Holo-Sprays



