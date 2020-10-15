How To Get Free Skins In Among Us? Guide To Unlock Popular Skins In The Game

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game for the last few months. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us memes.

How to get free skins in Among Us?

The players have been asking questions like How to get free skins in Among Us. These doubts can be solved by watching the videos shared by the streamers. The fans can use their money in order to purchase their favourite skins, but there are some other answers to the question of how to get free skins in Among Us. So let’s take a deep dive into Among Us and ways to unlock free skin in this popular game.

There are already a number of free skins available in Among Us already. So, the players do not necessarily need to do anything extra to get skins in Among Us. They will just need to go the Computer that is located in the pre-game lobby. Then they can try out all the skins that are available in the game for free. But apart from these free skins, there are some skins that are available as purchasable items. The players will need to buy these skins with real money if wanted to. But, spending money on a game is certainly a luxury which is finalised by the player’s choice to purchase it or not. So, we have a guide to help you buy them.

Step 1: Open the game and join a public or private lobby.

Step 2: Go to the laptop in the game.

Step 3: choose "customize"

Step 4: Open the skins tab. There will be some skins available.

Step 5: Choose a paid skin and click on the dollar sign to buy it.

Step 6: The skin will now be found in your inventory.

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends.

