Apex Legends Update 1.42: Patch Notes Fix Loba's Tactical Usability On World's Edge

Respawn Entertainment has rolled out a new update for its free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends. It was released on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and brings the game up to version 1.42. The new update is now available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. Players will be able to get the latest Apex Legends update the next time they boot the game on their respective platform.

Also Read | Apex Legends Lifeline Buff: Support Hero To Potentially Receive Game-changing Buff

Apex Legends update size

As far as the update size is concerned, you won’t require a lot of disk space to download the latest Apex Legends patch, as it will roughly take up 135 MB.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 5 Ranked Split, Tiers, And RP Cost For Each Tier

Apex Legends 1.42 patch notes

The new Apex Legends patch update does not bring a lot of changes to the game as previous updates. There are only two main changes that have been officially acknowledged by Respawn Entertainment. The update essentially aims to resolve a few bugs that have plagued the game for a while now. Here are the changes:

Fixed addressing Loba's tactical usability on World's Edge. There are still a number of known issues that developers are continuing to work on but it should work a lot better after installing this latest patch.

Mobile Respawn Beacon has now been added to all the game modes.

Stability improvements and bug fixes.

Also Read | Apex Legends' Broken Ghost Quest Confirms The Return Of Titanfall 2 Villain

While these are some of the important changes to the game, there are still a number of other issues that have been frustrating users. The game’s Trello page also states that some of the issues are still unresolved. Fortunately for fans, Respawn Entertainment has been investigating some of the major issues, however, it is not known how long it may take for these fixes to be implemented. Here are all the issues that developers are working on:

Loba's Tactical wouldn't land properly on World's Edge and always refund the ability.

A buzzing sound during gameplay

Loading screens and music packs appear to not get equipped viewing loadout menu

Players being able to use their gun while Phasing

Coming out of Wraith portal would sometimes push the character under geo

If Death Protection activates while on a zipline or wall hanging, the player remains where they are

Also Read | Apex Legends The First Piece Hampered By Server Outages; Respawn Issues Fix

Image credits: EA