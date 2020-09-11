Apex Legends Update 1.46 Patch Notes; Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends is a free to play battle royale shooter which is quite popular amongst the players. The game stands in competition to the likes of Fortnite and Call Of Duty: Warzone. It is an online multiplayer shooter where players can squad up and hours fly by just having fun in their detailed map. Apex Legends always keeps its player base first and takes care of every concern and issue raised by the players. Apex is regular to update the game and patch glitches too. Apex Legends 1.46 update went live yesterday and here's what they have in store for the players.

Apex Legends update 1.46 patch notes

Apex legends 1.46 update has just gone online and is now available for all the platforms. The update itself is extremely small in size, but thanks to the team at Apex, the players know exactly the changes that this update is going to bring to the game as Apex Legends posted the patch notes for this update on their Twitter account. Here are the Apex Legends update 1.46 patch notes:

Improvements to Reconnect

Wraith portals disappearing if place in certain areas

Knockdown shields not blocking shots

Beacons showing up in minimap but not in-world

Improved Ring logic

Several game logic errors

Players have been facing issues with these bugs and Apex Legends were prompt enough to solve these issues at the earliest. Servers were facing issues due to overload of players thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that issue has been covered. Wraith portals and Knockdown Shields were in-game bugs that were getting on the player’s nerves. Wraith portals were disappearing from areas and knockdown shields weren’t able to block incoming bullets. These issues have also been fixed in this update. Other stability issues and minor bugs have also been taken care of.

Apex September Soiree event Delayed due to in-game bug

Apex was due to hold a September Soiree event that was supposed to start on the 15th of September and last till the 5th of October. They wanted to kick off the event with a new LTM mode each week and the first one was Dummie's Big Day. During this event, Apex encountered a lot of bugs that caused server crashes and made players go AFK while selecting characters. They have put a pause on the event and are working to resolve these issues at the earliest.

We're hitting pause on the party. After DUMMIES Big Day went live, we discovered a bug that caused server crashes if a player AFKed on character select. For the health of the game and our players, we're turning it off and working on a fix with details to come as we have them. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 9, 2020

