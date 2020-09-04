Apex Legends Latest Patch Removes An Inappropriate Caustic Voice Line

The September 3 Patch for Apex Legends removed an Inappropriate Caustic voice line which calls Crypto a traitor. The words used seemed offensive to many due to which it got removed. Read on to know more about the inappropriate caustic voice line:

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 XP Coins For Season 4 Chapter 2: Know Locations And Challenges

Apex Legends September 3 Patch Removes Inappropriate Caustic Voice Line

"You'll regret the day you crossed me, gutter rat." - The racial slur is "tunnel rat" is and it stems from the Vietnam war but not "gutter rat" and lore.crypto is the adopted son of caustic's mother. He was raised on the streets until caustic's mother took crypto in, and it intends to insults. Due to many getting offended on social media, it got removed.



Apex Legends Update: World's Edge Update and main changes

Season 6 of Apex Legends was launched Officially on August 18, 2020. Check out the Boosted Launch Trailer below:

Hammond Robotics who have almost taken over the World’s Edge has upgraded the map with some more changes to The Dome, Drill site, and other Points of Interests.

Also read | Far Cry 3 Now Available Free For Limited Time On Uplay

New Legend: Rampart

Ramya Parekh is a 21-year-old British Indian, blue-collar, private business owner who just needs a big gun and a backpack full of scrap metal to get by in the dangerous, wild west world of the Outlands. Parekh brings her modded shields, and knowledge of heavy weapons, such as Sheila (well, that’s what she calls her minigun).

Passive: Modded Loader

Rampart has increased magazine capacity and faster reloads when using LMGs and the Minigun. Modded Loader also increases the number of shots before overheating occurs and improves cooling when using the L-STAR.

Tactical: Amped Cover

Rampart builds a crouch-cover wall, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots. A max of 5 amped walls can be deployed at a time.

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”

Rampart places a mounted machine gun that anyone can use, with high ammo capacity and a long reload time. A max of 3 miniguns can be deployed at a time.

Also read | Street Fighter 5 Tier List: Here Are All The Characters Ranked According To Their Powers

New Weapon: Volt SMG

The first energy-based SMG to see regular use in the Frontier, the Volt allows its operator to fire a salvo of energy-based ammunition, decreasing drag and making it possible to hit multiple targets within a short window.

Crafting System

Season 6 introduced a crafting system. Players need to find materials throughout the map via loot bins or material stations, then they need to take these to a Replicator. In the Replicator, you’ll find eight different pieces of loot that you can craft if you have enough materials. Some of this loot rotates on a weekly or daily basis, but you’ll always be able to see what’s currently craftable in the game mode selector or the map screen.

Also read | How To Unlock Characters In Street Fighter 5? Easiest Way To Earn FM Quickly

Image Credits: Apex Legends

Promo Image Credits: Apex Legends