Apex Legends Sentinel Glitch: How To Do Sentinel Glitch?

Apex Legends is a popular first-person shooter right now. The battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment was launched in early 2019 and has gained massive popularity in the online gaming community ever since. Known for its super dynamic and intriguing game mechanics, the free-to-play title continues to evolve in the battle royale space with the introduction of new content and upgrades in the video game. However, just like any other major title in the genre, Apex Legends has also been prone to glitches and exploits.

Apex Legends Sentinel Glitch

Apex Legends has been affected by several glitches in the past that would completely change the dynamics of the game. Recently, fans were seen exploiting a new glitch which made the Sentinel sniper rifle far more destructive than it is actually supposed to be. The glitch essentially took off the bolt action animation on the rifle which turned it into a fully automatic gun. This has dramatically increased the weapon's DPS rate, dealing 70 damage in quick succession.

How to do the Sentinel Glitch?

It's obvious that a number of gamers have been exploiting the Senital glitch in an effort to gain an unfair edge over players and easily secure wins. The new glitch turns the weapon fully automatic simply by spamming the reload and firing simultaneously.

Sentinel glitch fix

If you haven't tried the Sentinel glitch yet, you won't be able to use it since game developers have now removed the weapon. The game also displays a message on the main menu which details as to why the sniper rifle had to be pulled. However, developers have added that they will keep the fans informed on the weapon surrounding its availability. This indicates that the weapon should soon return with the right stats.

Apex Legends players should also note that the company is known for imposing bans and penalizing players for exploiting any glitches that give them any kind of unfair advantage in the game. Therefore, it is recommended that you stay away from these exploits.

Image credits: Epiawesic | YouTube