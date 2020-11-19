Apex Legends 1.53 Patch Notes Make Changes To Weekly Challenges And Battle Pass System

Respawn Entertainment has rolled out a new update for its free-to-play first-person shooter Apex Legends. The new Apex Legends update is now live on platforms and it brings a few changes to the title. Developers have adjusted the Apex Legends weekly challenges to how they used to work during the earlier season. This comes after several complaints from players who weren't happy with the formatting for Season 7. The latest update also makes changes to the Battle Pass system in the game. For those disappointed with the Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass changes, the gaming company has commented on the reason behind the change. Let us check out the latest Apex Legends patch notes.

Apex Legends 1.53 patch notes

Here is a list of the official Apex 1.53 patch notes

Weekly Challenges have been adjusted back to Season 6 formating

10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all who log in

Rampart’s turret on Crypto’s drone

Audio adjustments

Misc fixes

The new update does not bring a long list of changes to new content to the battle royale, however, it makes some significant changes. The changes to the Battle Pass system has been a disappointing change for most users who are now taking to social media channels like Reddit and Twitter to raise the concern with the gaming company.

Interestingly, Respawn was quick to address the issue. Explaining the reason behind the changes, Game Director responded to a Reddit user to state that it had to be done keeping in mind the best interests of the players.

He explained that the team of developers have made two changes to the Apex Legends battle pass, where the first change was made to simplify the working of the Battle Pass to allow a clear indication of a challenge's worth. The second change was implemented to give players something to accomplish in the final month of a season by adjusting the challenges.

The Apex Legends update 1.53 is now live on platforms and can be downloaded right now. The update will take around 4 GB of space, however, it may vary based on your platform.

Image credits: EA