Fortnite X Twitch Creator's Challenge: How To Participate To Win Emotes And V-bucks?

Epic Games has introduced a new challenge called the ‘Fortnite & Twitch Creator Challenge’ for the Fortnite community where fans can support any of their favourite Twitch content creators for an opportunity to bag various Fortnite and Twitch rewards. The Fortnite Creator challenge kicked off early this week and is set to run through November 22.

Players can team up with any of the Twitch creators who have made it to the top spot in the event and earn exciting Fortnite Twitch rewards such as Emotes, V-bucks and more. NateHill, SkivexFN, and Euzey_ are the three content creators who have made it to the Fortnite x Twitch Creators Challenge. However, you should note that the Fortnite Creator Challenge is limited to only 500,000 players.

How to participate in Fortnite x Twitch Creator Challenge?

If you haven’t registered for the Fortnite x Twitch Creator Challenge yet, you can still participate by clicking on the link here. Once you land on the page, click on the 'Login' button on the top-right corner of the screen. After logging in, you simply need to click on the 'Join' button and choose one of the three Twitch streamers to support. Now, you will be required to complete a few tasks, and earn all the rewards.

Epic Games has split the Fortnite x Twitch Creator Challenges into two separate categories which include the Daily challenges and Community Challenges. Developers have limited the Daily challenges only to the first 100,000 participants in the event. As for the rest of the 400,000 participants, they will be added to the event as fans. However, they will be able to take part in the Community challenges.

Epic has announced that for each day of the Fortnite x Twitch Creators Challenge, the members involved in the event will be tasked with completing daily challenges in the battle royale game and on Twitch. Fans will also get to participate in two Fortnite Community Challenges throughout this period. However, it should be noted that the Fortnite Community Challenges will require players to complete the challenges in a team.

