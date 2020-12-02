FAUG Release Date, Pre Registration And Other Details You Need To Know

Since the ban of PUBG in India, people have been lost in their daily lives, feeling that they are missing out on some crucial element that helped them escape. Indians have understood this demand and come up with their own game to fill this void. This Indian Game is called FAUG and it is almost set to hit the stores for the players to download. Players have been asking questions like FAUG release date and FAUG registration.

FAUG Release Date

The Indian alternative application of PUBG is all set to hit the stores. This game has been created to fill the void that has been created when India banned PUBG. The exact date for the release of FAUG hasn’t been provided yet. The game was to be released in October, then the game was delayed till November and the release date has again been pushed to a later date which hasn’t been specified yet.

FAUG Registration on Play store

The developers of the game have announced on Twitter that players can now apply for FAUG pre-registration on the Play store. Upon completing the FAUG pre-registration on the Play store players will be notified when the game will be available for download.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

PUBG Mobile India release date

On the 12th of November, PUBG announced they will be coming back to the Indian market with a special Indian version of the application. A PUBG Mobile India Press Conference was held where the Central Government has approved the official registration of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile India PVT LTD is now a registered and legitimate company with a valid Corporate Identity number. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the company and it has a registered office in Bengaluru.

With this news, the comeback has been confirmed. PUBG Mobile India release date hasn’t been officially announced by PUBG corp. Reports suggest that they will go for a release for the new Indian version of the application in the first week of December.

PUBG Corporation will now be allowed to hold operations in India. The Indian company has Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn as the directors. The company has amassed INR 5 lakh as capital and has also authorized capital as a subsidiary of a foreign company worth INR 15 lakh.

Why is PUBG mobile banned in India?

PUBG was amongst many more applications banned by India. According to the Union Government, these applications were active in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the state. A huge number of complaints were filed to the Information Technology about the abuse of these applications for stealing and secretly and transferring user's data in an uncertified way to servers based outside of the country.

The mining, compiling and profiling of data by hostile elements has been recorded with huge apprehension towards national security. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA has sent in an urgent request to block these malevolent applications. These applications have been banned on both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices. The Centre provided confidence that the ban will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

