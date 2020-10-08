Apex Legends Aftermarket Skins; Check Out All The New Skins In The Aftermarket Update

Apex Legends is preparing for the dispatch of its new update called Aftermarket. Respawn is evaluating its new cross-play beta with its new update. Players from PS4 and Xbox One will have the option to crew up in Apex Legends with this new update. This update will bring a ton of buffs, bug fixes, and changes to the game. It will likewise include some interesting new game modes for the players to immerse. Apex Legends is coming up with a whole set of cosmetics too with the Aftermarket update. Apex Legends Aftermarket skins are the talk of the town at the moment.

Apex Legends Aftermarket

Aftermarket is the latest update by Apex. This update will bring a ton of buffs, bug fixes, and tweaks to the game. The latest update has kept the players in the forefront and has finally answered their prayers by bringing cross-play in the latest update. Apex Legends will be testing out the cross-play feature in the Aftermarket update and make changes according to is functionality and the feedback received. Aftermarket also brings a new LTM called Flashpoint. This LTM will remove all the healing items from the map and will expect players to recharge their health and shields with the help of massive regeneration zones on the map. Aftermarket will also bring a collection of cosmetics to the game along with a lot more changes.

Apex Legends Aftermarket skins

Apex Legends is bringing in a whole set of cosmetics with the new update. It will feature Aftermarket-themed skins for the game too. Check out the skins coming to Apex Legends in the Aftermarket update below:

Legend Skins

Wraith: Void Prowler Skin

Caustic: Killing Joke Skin

Octane: Sonic Boom Skin

Revenant: Deathproof

Rampart

Mirage: Moneymaker

Lifeline: Breach and Clear

Loba: Torrent

Wattson: Wired for Speed

Gibraltar: Blazing Hot

Weapon Skins

Flatline: Flashpoint

Longbow: Entry Lane

Triple take: Electric Flux

RE-45: Force Limiter

R-301: Pure Performance

Alternator: Amped Up

EVA-8 Auto: Identity Theft

Peacekeeper: Buckle up

Wingman: Hammer Down

Caustic Melee Weapon: Death Hammer

In total, Apex Legends will be providing the players with 24 cosmetics for a limited time. These can be purchased directly or unlocked through event packs. Unlocking the whole set will reward the players with Cautic’s Heirloom. This heirloom is a sledgehammer with a skull attached to it. This skull appears to release Nox gas while attacking. It is unclear if this will deal any additional damage as heirlooms don’t provide that.

