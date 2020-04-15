Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest free-to-play BR games right now. It was released by EA and Respawn Entertainment in early 2019 and had gained much popularity for its fast-paced and dynamic gameplay, and was much different from typical battle royale games. The game comes with a character system which boasts of a number of unique characters with their own unique abilities.

Apex Legends code 100 error

While the game is a rather polished battle royale game, it is still not impervious to the common errors and server issues. Error Code 100 is one such error as the game had been plagued with the issue after the latest title update, and according to a number of players, the error code pops up on the screen just about at any time.

RT if the Apex Legends servers are down for you.



It seems the #EAServers are currently experiencing major outages.



Some players are reporting the following error: Apex Legends Code 100. #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/8NbP3hkCaw — Apex Legends Season 4 News (@ApexLegendNews) April 14, 2020

@XboxSupport Apex Legends, still getting Code 100 errror. Me and my two friends are still getting this error even though you have claimed to have fixed it. Fix up Xbox!! — Evan Forsdick (@evan_forsdick) April 14, 2020

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error?

When error code 100 inevitably flashes in the middle of an ongoing match, it is not an error or an issue that you could hope to resolve. It is obvious that you're completely at the mercy of the developers to come up with a fix, as the error clearly indicates an issue server-side.

That said, a temporary fix, which has been a success for a number of users, revolves around editing the DNS (Domain Name System) settings to that of a public DNS with its own numbered code, although it is altogether unreliable. You can try changing your DNS settings for primary connection to 8.8.8.8, and 8.8.4.4 for the secondary. Once you're done, you will need to restart the game for it to make a change.

Apex Legends server status

The reports on server issue initially began to soar starting 12:50 PM on April 14 with the number of complaints going up as the day progressed. However, the services are seemingly back up as there are no current reports on the issue.

Image credits: Apex Legends