What Are The Aquaman Challenges In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

After weeks of delays and extensions, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has finally arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Season 3 brings an all-new Battle Pass, a reworked map, and a bunch of exciting features and rewards. It has also introduced a set of Aquaman challenges that will go on for the next couple of weeks.

There are a total of five Fortnite Aquaman challenges that players will need to complete each week as they are released. So if you are looking to unlock Aquaman skin in Fortnite, the first step would be to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. This is an important step if you want to earn most of the Battle Pass rewards which include Aquaman. Next, you will need to start completing all the challenges as they are released every week. The first Fortnite Aquaman skin challenge has been released for Week 1.

What are the Aquaman challenges in Fortnite?

Fortnite Aquaman Skin Challenge 1

The first Aquaman challenge tasks players with using a whirlpool at the Fortilla. This is one of the easiest challenges that players can complete this week. The first thing you need to do is head over to the Fortilla part of the new map. It is towards the southwest part, which is surrounded by water. Once you get there, you need to search for the whirlpools in that area. The next step is to simply drop into one of them and it will throw you up in the air. That's all you need to do to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Aquaman Skin Challenge 2

The second Fortnite Aquaman challenge isn't live yet and will come out next week. The challenge will task players with using a fishing pole to ride behind a Loot Shark at the Sweaty Sands. And while the challenge hasn't been released, it was actually leaked on Twitter by a Fortnite data miner called FireMonkey.

Aquaman Week 1 & 2 Challenges pic.twitter.com/LZGf87jY81 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges will allow fans to level up their Battle Pass and get all the exciting rewards during the ongoing season. Fortnite is currently offering players 35,000 XP for completing a single challenge.

Image credits: Epic Games