FIFA 21 Release Date, Pre-order Bonuses And Free Upgrade To Next-gen Consoles

EA Sports finally unveiled the next generation of its football video game FIFA 21 alongside the National Football League based football game Madden 21 at the EA Play 2020. EA claims that the new video game will feature more life-like player movements, advanced weather detail and the most authentic character behaviours.

FIFA 21 release date

FIFA 21 is set for a worldwide release on October 9, 2020. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition, you will get early access to the game, meaning you can start playing the game from October 6.

FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The October 9 release date is applicable only for PS4, Xbox One, and PC as EA is yet to share details on the next-generation versions. However, it has been confirmed that the game will be arriving on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they officially hit the market.

FIFA 21 pre-order

FIFA 21 will come in three editions – Standard, Champions, and Ultimate Editions

Standard Edition

FIFA 21 Standard Edition will offer the following features on pre-orders:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick – Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Champions Edition

FIFA 21 Champions Edition will offer the following features on pre-orders:

3 days of early access

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Career Mode Homegrown Talent – A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Player Pick – Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Ultimate Edition

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition will offer the following features on pre-orders:

Limited-time bonus – An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item (valid until August 14)

3 days of early access

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Career Mode Homegrown Talent – A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Player Pick – Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA has recently confirmed that people who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One won’t have to buy the game a second time when they upgrade to a next-gen console. The company is also working on cross-progression between the generation gaming consoles for certain game modes. This means that players will be able to switch back and forth between a PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X and continue where they actually left off.

Image credits: EA