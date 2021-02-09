Apex Legends Event Time: Jump Into The Game And Celebrate The 2 Anniversary

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular games players by gamers all over the globe. Currently, its makers are celebrating the game’s 2nd anniversary with their Apex Legends anniversary event. To help the players, we have managed to gather as much information we could about this event. Read more to know about Apex Legends anniversary event.

Apex Legends Event Time

The makers have confirmed that they are going to start the Apex Legends anniversary event is going to start on February 9th till February 23rd. Respawn has confirmed that they are going to be celebrating their 2nd year anniversary with a Special Anniversary Collection Event. The players will get a number of free rewards, a special Collection Event is going to bring back the fan-favourite looks, and Locked and Loaded as a playlist Takeover. The players have been extremely excited for the same. But Apex Legends event time has not yet been released by the makers. Their social media platforms have already announced that these updates are live and ready to go. Apart from that, Apex Legends Season 8 has been released. We have also listed the changes made to the game with the latest season.

Apex Legends Season 8

Damage counter

We have now added a damage counter to the HUD. This was a highly requested feature, so we’re excited to allow people easier tracking for chasing those badges and challenges!

Pinging Ammo

Pinging weapons or ammo in your inventory displays your current ammo count along with "player wants ammo" in quick chat.

Color Blind update

Healing and reviving will now follow colourblind rules when colourblind settings are enabled

Lore Blurbs on Canon Skins

Some of our skins are canon, and some are just for fun. For the skins that represent an important part of that character's backstory, we've added a small blurb to describe the significance of that skin in the Legend's life.

LEGEND META

Wraith:

Hitbox adjustments.

Dev Note:

We know Wraith will always be a popular pick considering the amount of combat utility in her kit. After many tweaks to her abilities and animations, the fact remains that her win rate continues to be at the very top as it has since day one. With Season 7 hitbox adjustments to Pathfinder, we were able to control his power without nerfing his kit. We hope to do the same with Wraith.

Wraith now has a slightly larger hitbox than her fellow small legends, but the changes stay true to her model. As you can see in the before and after comparison, we’re adding some width mostly in the torso and leg areas:

Even with these changes, Wraith remains small and hard to hit. She will retain Low Profile as we monitor her usage and win rates to see if power can be given back in other ways in the future.

Rampart:

Sheila angle increase from 120° to 180°

Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Dev Note:

Rampart has remained at the bottom across our performance metrics since her release. Her kit is very much built around proactively setting up a powerful position, but in a game as fast-moving as Apex, we determined her walls should have some reactive power as well. We’re keeping a careful eye on this one.

Horizon:

Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Dev Note:

Horizon released strong, to the point where she rivals Wraith in win rate and pick rate. For the time being, we are monitoring her usage and checking whether or not the cooldown changes have a significant effect.

Octane:

Launch Pad Remastered: Many players may have known about Octane’s “super-jump” that was possible with a well-timed jump while hitting the pad. Once the double-jump option was introduced, there was an input clash that led to unreliable usage. We decided to add some launch options that are better defined than the old super-jump.

Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).

From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Crypto:

Remove ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba:

Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic:

All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage:

Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.

Dev Note

This change was mistakenly mentioned in the Fight Night patch notes when it was in fact coming with this patch. Mirage decoys will now have footstep audio in a limited capacity. There won’t be a footstep tornado if an enemy Mirage ults nearby, but it should be slightly harder to pick out the real Mirage from audio cues alone.

WEAPON META

Fully Kitted Rotation

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments

We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups

The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool

The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt

Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator

Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire

Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19

Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2

Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1

BUG FIXES

Caustic

Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba

Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart

Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them.

Fixed an issue with Rampart's passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc

Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper

Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs

Re-enabled ability to invite friends to club from friends list

Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of "Last Squad Invites" to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match

Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading "Kicked from club" message

Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC

Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover.

Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop.

Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.

2/4 HOTFIXES

Fixed an error stopping players in Belgium from purchasing the Battle Pass (Note: the button will still say "Unavailable", but clicking it will let you purchase the Battle Pass. A client patch later will fix the button still saying "Unavailable")

Fixed an edge case where the gas from Caustic's ultimate would persist even after his squad was eliminated

Fixed an exploit letting players block damage from grenades by dropping items on top of them.

Fixed an issue that allowed Fuse's tactical ability to do damage through shields

Reduced likelihood of late-game circles ending on Mirage Voyage and The Pit in Kings Canyon.

