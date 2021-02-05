Last Updated:

Apex Legends; Is Sentinel Getting A Hop Up Slot And Other Updates

Apex Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer shooter games out there.

apex legends

Apex Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer shooter games out there. It employs a battle royale game mode where teams or individuals compete to be the last men standing. Apex Legends has recently come out with the Season 8 update, which came with a lot of content. Read on to find out more. 

Sentinel Hop Up 

Fans have been generally happy with the way Apex Legends developers have been rolling out content and updates. However, a lot of players have a single complaint. Where is the Sentinel Hop Up? The Sentinel is a sniper rifle in the game with high damage and a lot of players love using this gun. One could say it's a fan-favourite. People have been petitioning to add a hop up for this gun for quite a while. Apex developers have finally listened to their fans and added a hop-up slot on the Sentinel. They are yet to introduce any actual hop-ups for the weapon but it appears they'll be coming very soon in the future.

Apex Legends Update Season 8 Patch Notes

  • New Legend - Fuse
  • Map Changes - Kings Canyon
  • New Weapon - 30-30 Repeater
  • New Battle Pass
  • Bug Fixes
  • Quality of life improvements
  • James McCord, Apex Legends' Design Director, has confirmed that a damage tracker will be implemented into the game - allowing you to see how much damage you dished out in a round.
  • Bloodhound should also receive a new Skydive emote.
  • There are a number of Champion changes we're expecting including:
  • Wattson (Buff)
  • Wraith (Nerf)
  • Horizon (Nerf)
  • Rampart (Buff)
  • This is due to their pick/win rate and there general kits being far better than others.
  • New Legend Fuse
  • Fuse is the next legend to fight it out in the Apex games.
  • He's an Australian, which many suspected due to a leaked wallaby gun charm.
  • He fixated heavily on a golden grenade he found when adventuring with a friend.
  • Since then the two of them have been stealing it off each other, no matter the situation.
  • They both grew older together always sticking close by one another.
  • Eventually, Fuse became the bone cage champion!
  • Till one day Fuse decided he was leaving Salvo, the planet they both resided on.
  • His companion didn't take that well and took the pinout of the grenade, a back and forth occurred between the two.
  • Due to the explosion that ensued, Fuse ended up losing his arm!
  • New Weapon30-30 Repeater
  • The 30-30 Repeater has been confirmed to be the next gun to come to Apex Legends.
  • Originally the weapon was spotted in a dev stream.
  • It seems to be a heavy ammo gun.
  • Battle Pass Rewards
  • Respawn is continuing with their modified Battle Pass system, granting 100 levels of rewards.
  • What's included in the new Battle Pass? Here's what you can expect:
  • 4,700 Apex Coins (Premium Battle Pass)
  • Legendary Skins
  • Apex Packs
  • Holo-Sprays

