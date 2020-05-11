Apex Legends Patch Notes Arriving On May 12: New Season Quest And Mirage Buff Confirmed

Apex Legends has remained highly popular among gamers since coming out last February and managed to compete with some of the biggest titles in the battle royale category. This is due to its varied list of characters and new heroes that are added to the game with every new season to shake up the gameplay experience for fans while adding more variety to player strategies.

Respawn Entertainment has now released the gameplay trailer for much-awaited Season 5 and it appears that it won't be any different. The new season will feature a range of new content including an all-new Battle Pass, a new legend, and much more. The developers have also assured users that everyone will have access to the new content and they won't be required to purchase an Apex Legends Battle Pass.

Apex Legends – What's coming with Season 5?

New Legend and Season Quests

The new season is already shaping up to change the game dramatically. The game will bring a new legend called Loba, an updated map and a lot more content to be excited about. Fans will also get an entirely new feature with the update called the Season Quest. The all-new Battle Pass will bring over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs and more.

Developers have promised users that the new Legend, Season Quests, and the new Battle Pass will be the main draws for this season.

Apex Season 5 Mirage Buff

Mirage will also get a buff with the upcoming season. The game's design director Jason McCord recently confirmed on his Twitter handle that the rumoured Mirage buff would arrive at the patch's initial release.

Patch notes coming on Tuesday! (Mirage fans should be happy) — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) May 8, 2020

Mirage players have been requesting a buff for the tricky Legend, where they complained that it suffered from an underpowered ultimate ability, for a very long time.

Apex Season 5 release

The Apex Legends Season 5 will be releasing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC platforms. The season has been titled Apex Legends Season 5 – Fortune's Favor. The upcoming season will be launching across all platforms at the same time.

Image credits: EA