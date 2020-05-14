Apex Legends Patch Notes: What Does Treasure Pack Do In Apex Legends?

The latest Apex Legends patch notes have brought “The Broken Ghost” Season Guest that tasks players with hunting for treasures and answers as they unravel the mystery of the Broken Ghost.

Also Read | Apex Legends Old Ways Event Is Live; Get Full Patch Notes For The Update

Apex Legends Treasure Packs

The Apex Legends Treasure Packs are a new lootable item in Apex Legends which can be found in competitive matches. These can’t be found in Quests, so you will have to get into matches in the games PvP modes. However, there is no requirement on the type of modes, meaning you can get in Trios, Duos, or even Ranked leagues. You can also choose any character of your choice.

As opposed to other loot items in the game, the treasure packs do not end up in your backpack. Instead, you will need to grab them immediately on pick up where you will receive the contents once you get back to the Lobby after a match. You will only be able to pick up one treasure pack per day. So, if you spot another one the same day, you can leave it for your friends.

Also Read | Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

What does the Treasure Pack do in Apex Legends?

The Apex Legends Treasure Packs are a way to earn exciting rewards in the game. The season has a total of 45 treasure packs that are up for grabs, where each pack comes with some Crafting Metals, Apex Packs, BattlePass XP, or the ability to engage in a new weekly Hunt for another piece of the artefact.

The Broken Ghost brings a total of nine Hunts where each one requires the player to have five treasure packs to be able to access them and reap the rewards. Each Hunt will unlock on a weekly basis, which will leave you a lot of time to find five treasure packs in a given week. For players who want to stock up some extra treasure packs, they can actually use the two extra days every week to search for these treasure packs. If a player constantly searches for a treasure pack every day for 45 days, they wouldn't really need to find any more packs during the weeks for Hunts 7-9.

Also Read | Apex Legends Patch Notes Arriving On May 12: New Season Quest And Mirage Buff Confirmed

Also Read | Overwatch Patch Notes May 12: Support Heroes Experiencing Big Changes In Experimental Mode

Image credits: EA