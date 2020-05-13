Overwatch Patch Notes May 12: Support Heroes Experiencing Big Changes In Experimental Mode

Quick links:
Blizzard has recently released a new retail patch update for Overwatch across Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. The latest Experimental Card will allow players to test out Mercy buffs, Moira nerfs along with additional Junkrat chaos.
The Experimental Card essentially allows players to test out potential new balance changes before they finally go live on global servers. One should note that the changes won’t apply to the game’s competitive mode, quick play, or arcade modes. And considering it is just a testing mode, it is quite likely that Blizzard will make further balance changes before pushing it to global servers. So, let’s check out the complete list of Overwatch experimental patch notes.
List of Hero updates in Experimental mode:
Ana
Biotic Rifle
Bastion
Configuration: Sentry
Self-Repair
Junkrat
Frag Launcher
Concussion Mine
Total Mayhem
Mercy
Caduceus Staff
Moira
Biotic Orb
Zenyatta
Orb of Discord
Developers at Overwatch have been working on the healing output for a number of heroes in this Overwatch Experimental Card for quite some time now. And while most of the changes listed above may not seem so significant, if you actually calculate them on the healing potential of an entire video game, they certainly try to get some of the heroes back into the forefront of Overwatch’s meta.
Image credits: Play Overwatch