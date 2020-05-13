Overwatch Patch Notes May 12: Support Heroes Experiencing Big Changes In Experimental Mode

Blizzard has recently released a new retail patch update for Overwatch across Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. The latest Experimental Card will allow players to test out Mercy buffs, Moira nerfs along with additional Junkrat chaos.

The Experimental Card essentially allows players to test out potential new balance changes before they finally go live on global servers. One should note that the changes won’t apply to the game’s competitive mode, quick play, or arcade modes. And considering it is just a testing mode, it is quite likely that Blizzard will make further balance changes before pushing it to global servers. So, let’s check out the complete list of Overwatch experimental patch notes.

Overwatch patch notes

List of Hero updates in Experimental mode:

Ana

Biotic Rifle

Healing has been reduced from 75 to 70

Bastion

Configuration: Sentry

Spread has been decreased to 10%

Shots until max spread reduction has been decreased from 60 to 40

Self-Repair

Resource drain rate has been increased to 20%

Healing per second has been increased from 75 to 90

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Projectiles will maintain slightly more velocity on the ricochet

Concussion Mine

Projectile speed has been increased from 20 to 25

Ricochet distance off of enemy players has been reduced to a great extent

Total Mayhem

Bomb detonation time has been decreased from 1 sec to 0.7

Bombs spread has been increased to 50%

Mercy

Caduceus Staff

Healing per second has been increased from 50 to 55

Moira

Biotic Orb

Damage radius has been decreased from 5 to 4 meters

Projectile speed has been increased from 16 to 20

Projectile duration has been reduced from 10 to 7 seconds

Zenyatta

Orb of Discord

Damage amplification increased from 25% to 30%

Developers at Overwatch have been working on the healing output for a number of heroes in this Overwatch Experimental Card for quite some time now. And while most of the changes listed above may not seem so significant, if you actually calculate them on the healing potential of an entire video game, they certainly try to get some of the heroes back into the forefront of Overwatch’s meta.

Image credits: Play Overwatch