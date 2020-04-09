Apex Legends Old Ways Event Is Live; Get Full Patch Notes For The Update

The much-anticipated Old Ways Lore event is finally live on servers alongside a brand-new Apex Legends update, allowing BR fans to participate in the limited-time event to dive into Bloodhound’s past. The update also brings a string of game-changing adjustments to a few characters in the game.

Apex Legends Old Ways event

The Apex Legends Old Ways event started on April 7 and will run through April 21. However, the new update permanently adds the Duos mode and map rotation for both Kings Canyon and World's Edge to Respawns battle royale, meaning that they will continue to exist in the game even after the event is over. The update also features some interesting adjustments to some characters and weapons, which includes a huge buff for Revenant and an extra passive for Lifeline, who happens to be the only support legend in the game right now.

Apex Legends Old Ways Event - New skins

The Old Ways event brings battle royale fans a lot of interesting features and new content. Players will also be able to get their hands on several new cosmetics as part of the event along with a series of visuals that will be available in the game store for direct purchase.

Apex Legends Old Ways event patch notes

Balance changes

G7 Scout

Headshot scale reduced from 2.0 to 1.75.

Leg shot scale reduced from 0.9 to 0.75.

Projectile speed reduced slightly.

L-STAR

The view kick pattern on the L-STAR will reset much more quickly to avoid a horizontal recoil which made it look like it goes in an unpredictable direction at the time of feathering the trigger.

Reduced time before overheat from 2.4 to 2.2 (25 shots to 23 shots).

Kraber

Headshot damage multiplier has been increased from 2.05 to 3.0.

Sniper Ammo

Ammo per pick up has been decreased from 10 to 8.

Decreased the inventory stack size from 20 to 16.

Low Profile

Limb shots on Low-Profile Legends now deal as much damage as body shots.

Revenant

1. Silence

The duration of status effect has been increased from 10 seconds to 20 seconds.

Silence will now disable Gibraltar’s Gun Shield.

The duration of effect has been increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Silence will have two charges.

2. Death Totem

Characters have been respawned with 50 health.

3. Removed Low Profile

Wraith

Portals will now disappear after four seconds if both ends are outside the Circle. This change was made to combat players exploiting the Portal to avoid taking damage outside the Ring.

Evo Armor

The amount of damage required to evolve has been reduced.

Bug Fixes / Quality Of Life

Fixed bug for instances where match results failed to process correctly once users disconnected.

Fixed some script errors.

Fixed bug for instances where taller Legends would get stuck in geometry after using the Wraith portal.

Fixed bug for instances where players were healed by Lifeline's D.O.C. drone and Wattson's Interceptor Pylonthat under Revenant's Death Protection.

Fixed a bug where mantling with Wraith would result in camera clipping through a character.

Fixed lighting in some interior areas on World’s Edge that were appearing too dark in PS4.

Fixed a bug where certain players would lose aim assist after getting hit by Revenant’s Silence ability.

Fixed a bug where players would not get an assist credit for using Crypto's Drone to scan the enemies.

Fixed a bug where certain players could hear and in rare cases, be hit by Revenant's abilities while in the Firing Range even in his absence.

Fixed an issue where the Circle would end in a bad or invalid location.

Fixed a bug to help reduce cases of invisible doors.

Fixed an issue where Dive Trails were visible before exiting the Drop Ship.

Fixed a map bug related to exploitable hiding spots and bad geo.

Image credits: Apex Legends