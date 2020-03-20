Apex Legends PC Requirements And How To Download The Game Using EA's Origin

Apex Legends is a free-to-play Battle Royale game where legendary competitors from across the frontiers come together to fight for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. The game features a range of powerful characters, each with a unique set of strengths and abilities. It continues to be an immensely popular BR among gamers. So, for those of you who are keen on playing Apex Legends, we take you through the system requirements and the detailed steps to download it.

Apex Legends PC requirements (Minimum system requirements)

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730

GPU RAM: 1 GB

Hard Disk: Minimum 22 GB of free space

Apex Legends PC requirements (Recommended system requirements)

While players with the lower specifications will be able to play the game just fine, these aren't the ideal way to play Apex Legends as players may likely be faced with certain issues and lags. Therefore, we take you through the recommended hardware for playing Apex Legends on. Follow the recommended specs below for a smooth 60FPS gameplay.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

CPU: Intel i5 3570K or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

GPU RAM: 8 GB

Hard Disk: Minimum 22 GB of free space

How to download Apex Legends on PC?

Apex Legends continues to remain a widely popular game and boasts of more than 70 million registered users. So, for those of you who are wondering what the hype is all about and looking to play the game yourself, here's how you can download the game:

Step 1: Download EA's Origin from the company's official website here. Open the Origin installer file once it is ready, and follow the instructions to have it running.

Step 2: Sign in using the EA account, or sign up if you are a new user.

Step 3: Locate the 'Browse Games' tab which is located on the left side of the screen and click on 'Apex Legends' > 'Apex Legends'.

Step 4: Next, select 'Add to Library' and click on the 'Download with Origin' option to proceed further.

Step 5: Now, choose a preferred language, and agree to the company's terms of service and choose the drive where you wish to download the game.

*Make sure that your system has a minimum of 22 GB of free space to install the game.

Step 6: Once the game has downloaded and finished installing, it can be launched through the 'My Game Library' tab in Origin.

