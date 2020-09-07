League Of Legends Champion Seraphine's Abilities Leaked By Data Miners

League of Legends developer Riot Games is known to have added plenty of intriguing champions to its online multiplayer battle arena game in the past. Over the past few weeks, there have been several leaks and rumours surrounding the introduction of a brand new champ called Seraphine.

Interestingly, she also appeared to have her own dedicated social media handles where she was described as an aspiring songwriter, producer, and a professional feeling catcher. However, nothing was known about her abilities. Now, a data miner has leaked some of the abilities that Seraphine will be seen using in the game. The details were discovered from the Wild Rift game files. Here's a look at the codes:

fineee here, ty @PixelButts easier to find it from our convo than to actually go dig it out pic.twitter.com/MHxb3TFoVv — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) September 4, 2020

League of Legends - Seraphine abilities

According to the leaks, the new champion will have a number of interesting abilities which appear to be Echo, Harmony and Shield. The new Echo mechanic will allow her to cast the echo back. When she uses her skills in close range from her enemies, she will get some additional range on the following attack.

You should note that it is not clear where the ability will fit eventually, however, the code states that Seraphine will be able to shield and heal all of her ally champions that are in close range. In addition, she will also grant them some movement speed.

However, it is worth pointing out the codes were actually discovered in the League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is the mobile version of the online multiplayer game. This means that there is no guarantee if the abilities will actually be assigned to the champion. The files were part of the game for a while now, however, there were not enough details around the subject back then and it wasn't clear if it had something to do with Seraphine. It is believed that the champion will finally release in the game sometime in October.

Game developers have recently released a new League of Legends patch notes, highlighting the addition of a Hextech skin, along with six new PsyOps skins in the game.

Image credits: seradotwav | Instagram