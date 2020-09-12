Destiny 2 Xur Location And List Of Inventory - September 11 To 15

In this week of Xur’s arrival, Destiny 2 players will be able to meet with Xur, the Agent of the Nine and vendor in Destiny 2. He appears in the game every week and sells a number of useful Exotic items such as armours, engrams, and weapons that players can purchase. It is known that he can be found in the game between Friday, 12 PM EST to Tuesday, 12 PM EST. However, it can be a bit tricky for players to find the exact location as it tends to change every week. So, let us take a look at where you can find Xur in this week’s Season of the Arrivals and the list of all the items that you can purchase.

Destiny 2 Xur location - Where is Xur this week?

This week, players will be able to Xur at the Winding Cove on the EDZ, which is also known as the Earth. You simply need to land on the Winding Cove Landing Zone and head towards the north part. Here, you will come across a small rocky hill. All you need to do is pass through the cave entrance right below it and you should Xur waiting on the other side beside a crashed Fallen ship.

What is Xur selling this week?

Here is a list of Xur inventory items that will be available for purchase this week:

The Prospector - 29 Legendary Shards

This is a grenade launcher that can be found in PvE. It allows users to detonate multiple grenades at the same time.

The Stag - 23 Legendary Shards

The Stag is an Exotic Helmet that comes with the perk, Dearly Departed. This offers players Rift energy when they are badly wounded.

Doom Fang Pauldron - 23 Legendary Shards

Doom Fang Pauldron is a kind of exotic Titan gauntlet that can be used to generate Legendary shards and Gunsmith materials.

Ophidia Spathe - 23 Legendary Shards

The Ophidia Spathe is an exotic Hunter chest armour that allows users to throw two knives on a single charge.

Image credits: Bungie