Destiny 2 Xur Location And List Of Inventory - September 11 To 15

In this week of Xur’s arrival, Destiny 2 players will be able to meet with Xur, the Agent of the Nine and vendor in Destiny 2. He appears in the game every week and sells a number of useful Exotic items such as armours, engrams, and weapons that players can purchase. It is known that he can be found in the game between Friday, 12 PM EST to Tuesday, 12 PM EST. However, it can be a bit tricky for players to find the exact location as it tends to change every week. So, let us take a look at where you can find Xur in this week’s Season of the Arrivals and the list of all the items that you can purchase.
Also Read | Outbreak Perfected Guide In Destiny 2: How To Get Perfected Exotic In The Game?
This week, players will be able to Xur at the Winding Cove on the EDZ, which is also known as the Earth. You simply need to land on the Winding Cove Landing Zone and head towards the north part. Here, you will come across a small rocky hill. All you need to do is pass through the cave entrance right below it and you should Xur waiting on the other side beside a crashed Fallen ship.
Also Read | Coin Flip Emote Disabled By Bungie In Destiny 2 After 'Ghost Mode' Glitch Was Found
Here is a list of Xur inventory items that will be available for purchase this week:
Also Read | Destiny 2 Last Wish Guide: How To Make Wishes In The Last Wish Raid?
Also Read | Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.56 Target Weapon Bounties And Implements Important Bug Fixes