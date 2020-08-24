Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?

Apex Legends is one of the highly successful titles developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The free-to-play battle royale shooter is available on all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. However, players have been running into a strange error when attempting to load the game on most of the platforms.

Also Read | Apex Legends Leaks, Crossplay, And The Summer Of Plunder Sale

Apex Legends error message - This account is invalid

A number of users have been reporting on social media that Apex Legends has been displaying an error message - “This account is invalid” - when trying to launch the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and other platforms. The error appears before reaching on the loading screen and instructs a user to visit the official website of EA to get more information on the problem. However, it should be noted that the issue is not bound to just Apex Legends.

This error message - 'This account is invalid' - has been rampant across other EA games as well. Here are a few complaints from users who have been encountering this error when trying to access the game:

Also Read | Madden 21 Trial Not Working: Here's How To Troubleshoot The Issue

@EAHelp I need your help with an Apex Legends error, when trying to access the game it "Your account is invalid" I've DMed you but have no luck so far. — Mishima_408 (@Mishima_408) August 23, 2020

@EA I need your help.

I can't log in with my account cause it appears to be "invalid", I already tried to fix this in HELP. EA but it was useless, the game I'm having trouble with is: Apex legends.

I didn't do anything wrong, it just happened.

I am from xbox. pic.twitter.com/cXxxXsVf48 — Vans (@Vans5784) August 19, 2020

@EAHelp so I don’t know what’s going on but I want to play the new season of apex legends and then I get hit with account invalid please help me out!!! This is ridiculous.... pic.twitter.com/FZ4fHc3btq — Angel (@Chubby_Hokage) August 21, 2020

The error message might sound a bit concerning at first, however, the issue can be easily resolved by updating your EA login credentials. The company has locked a number of user accounts as a security measure over some suspicious activity on the accounts.

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Apex Legends: Steps To Removing The FPS Cap

To fix the issue, you need to head over to your EA account and update the password. Once you are logged into your profile, proceed to reset your password, following which you will receive a confirmation email from EA. Just follow the instructions and you should be able to access Apex Legends within a few minutes.

However, in case you no longer have access to the email address that is connected to your EA account or you just don’t remember the email, you will need to visit EA Help page to try and recover your account. If you are having any other issues related to account log in or password recovery, you can still contact EA via Twitter @EAHelp or visit their website.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes Introduce A New Legend, Crafting System And Map Changes

Image credits: EA