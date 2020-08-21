How To Increase FPS In Apex Legends: Steps To Removing The FPS Cap

Apex Legends is one of the most successful free-to-play first-person shooters from Respawn Entertainment. The battle royale game is graphically intensive which may often lead to lags or you could be struggling to reach a certain amount of frame rate due to FPS caps. However, there are several tools in the game that you can use to maximise your FPS to gain a competitive edge over your opponents. So, let’s take a quick at how you can quickly boost FPS in Apex Legends.

How to increase FPS in Apex Legends?

Here are the steps to boost FPS in Apex Legends:

Remove the FPS cap

The first step towards boosting your FPS is getting rid of the FPS cap. To do so, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Load the Origin Launcher and click on ‘My Game Library’

Step 2: Locate Apex Legends and select ‘Game Properties’ by right-clicking on it

Step 3: Select ‘Advanced Launch Options’ and enter the Command line

Step 4: Here, you need to type a command – “+fps_maxunlimited”

Step 5: Hit ‘Save’ to save the changes

Make sure you restart the Origin client software before booting the game.

VideoConfig

Now you will have to make a few changes to your video configuration file. To launch the video configuration file, you need to press Windows + R on your keyboard. Now, you need to enter the following in the editor - "%USERPROFILE%\Saved Games\Respawn\Apex\local"

Next, hit ‘Enter’ and open the ‘videoconfig’ file from the folder. Now you need to make changes to the following settings:

setting.cl_ragdoll_self_collision – Change it to 0

setting.r_lod_switch_scale – Change it to 0.6 (you can change it to 0.5 if you have a lower-end PC)

setting.mat_depthfeather_enable Change it to 0

setting.csm_enabled - Change it to 0.

Once you have made the above changes, you can save the file and exit. However, make sure that you set the file attribute to ‘Read-Only’. If you don’t change it to a Read-Only file, the changes made to the file will be overwritten the next time you launch the game. To do so, right-click on the ‘videoconfig’ file and click ‘Properties.’ Now, check the ‘Read-Only’ and hit ‘Save.’

Lastly, make sure that you don’t have any apps or browsers running in the background while playing the game. This will definitely help boost your gaming performance.

Image credits: EA