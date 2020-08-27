How To Report Players In Apex Legends? Get Rid Of All The Cheaters In The Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free to play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. But recently, a number of players have been asking questions related to the game. Read more to know about Apex Legends.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes Introduce A New Legend, Crafting System And Map Changes

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Leaks, A New Map, Release Date And More

How to report players in Apex Legends?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They have been sharing questions like “How to report players in Apex Legends”. How to report players in Apex Legends has become one of the most asked questions of the gaming fraternity. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them right here. All this information can also be picked up from the Apex Legends website who have answered most fan queries on their website. Read more to find out how to report players in Apex Legends.

Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?

Players have been asking about how to report players in Apex Legends. This is because the number of cheaters or rule breakers have just increased. The makers have listed out a set of rules for the players to follow. If they do not follow these rules, they can be banned from the game servers. This is a rule that should be followed by everyone and no one of exempted from it. This is because, at the start of the game, when every player agrees to sign up for their EA Account, they agree to play by fair rules too. Here is a step-by-step guide that shows How to report players in Apex Legends.

Bring up the in-game menu while playing the game (Press Tab for PC, Options for PS4, Menu for Xbox One).

Select the Squad tab option.

Open the Squad selection tab in Apex Legends.

Click on the warning symbol. This symbol can be spotted under each and every player.

Then choose the reason for reporting the player.

A screen will pop up that will give an area to enter a player name and what type of report the players want to make.

The players will have to select the reason for reporting the player.

Players can also reach out to Kamu that helps the makers to remove any cheaters off their servers.

Some common reasons reported:

“Shot me with no line of sight” “The aim was snapping to targets” “Moving in impossible ways” “Ammo or recoil was unusual” “Choosing the reason you are reporting a player in Apex Legends.”

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Apex Legends? Learn To Mute Players Or Their Pings Here

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Apex Legends: Steps To Removing The FPS Cap