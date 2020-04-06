Best Legends You Can Use In The Apex Legends Season 4 - Assimilation

Apex Legends has been shaking things up with tons of new content for fans. The game now offers 12 characters to choose from after the addition of Revenant in the fourth season, thereby giving users more choice than ever before. The developers have made sure to balance out the various Apex Legends characters by making each of them viable, particularly those that are used much lesser in the game. And while this leaves a multitude of choices for a gamer to try, one should be aware of the ones they should be using right now to rack up the most wins.

Best Legends in Apex Legends Season 4

Wraith

Wraith is still one of the most powerful Legends in the game. The poster girl for Respawn Entertainment’s BR still manages to fare better than most other legends, despite taking additional damage of 5% in this season to account for her smaller hitbox. The change isn’t a significant one and it is safe to say that she continues to be a valuable asset to any team, and is also an ideal legend to go for when going solo.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a Recon Legend who can be useful in the same ways as Wraith. His tactical ability comes handy while trying to make a quick escape or to push up on weaker enemies. The Zipline Ultimate also works in a similar fashion to that of Wraith's portal, which helps players to get their squad out of a tough situation. Moreover, he also comes with a fairly slender hitbox.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a defensive legend who is able to endure a lot of damage. He is the one legend that has come a long way from when he was mostly neglected by users because of his massive hitbox and cumbersome movement. Developers had buffed up his tactical and ultimate ability in an earlier season and also allowed him to revive teammates much faster when inside his Domeshield, in the following Grand Soiree patch, making him a more viable legend for players.

Lifeline

Lifeline is not as powerful as the above legends; however, she is one of those Apex Legends characters that is always good to have on a team. Lifeline comes with an ability to heal your teammates with the press of a button which can be a huge lifesaver.

