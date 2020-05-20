How To Use Charge Towers In Apex Legends Season 5 To Boost Ultimate Ability?

Apex Legends Season 5 is live and it has brought some major changes and updates to the battle royale game. Some of the notable additions include a new character named Loba and the mysterious new charging towers. So, let us take a look at what are the Charge Towers in Apex Legends 5 and how you can use them effectively.

What are Apex Legends Charge Towers?

As the name suggests, the new Charge Towers are charging stations on the map that will allow any Legend standing on the platform to get a full boost to their Ultimate Ability. It gives players an opportunity to utilise the Ultimate Abilities early in a game or use them again very quickly. The tool is essential to help you recharge your Ultimate Ability while also ensuring that your teammate gets a quick boost as well.

How to use Charge Towers in Apex Legends Season 5?

The Charge Towers can be found at a number of locations on the map and can be identified with a golden glow. These structures are spread across the King's Canyon map in the game. Players can also move to several other areas of the map including The Rig to access some of the Charge Towers.

With the help of these Charge Towers, you can give your Ultimate Ability a quick boost to gain an advantage over the opponents. Before using a Charge Tower, you will actually need to activate them. To do so, you need to interact with the Charge Tower's control panel which can be located at the base of the tower.

Once it has been activated, it will give a boost to any Legend that is standing on the platform. This will actually benefit both your squad-mates and the enemies who are standing near the vicinity of a structure. With that in mind, one always needs to be aware and careful of opponents in the surrounding area as the boost will restore all the enemies on the platform which will lead to a much difficult battle. Also, it is important to make sure that your teammates are close to the structure to be able to receive a charge before you activate the tower.

This new feature will allow players to tweak their tactics with the help of these towers to be the last squad standing in the game.

Image credits: Squad Life