Apex Legends Season 6 Leaks, A New Map, Release Date And More

The cunning thief Loba from the Apex Legends Season 5 is making all the players go crazy. As the Season 5 keeps on intriguing its gaming community with a new PVE mode, an additional legend, and more, the leaks of the Apex Legends Season 6 are now creating a lot of hype. So, there is a lot of information about what is going to come in the upcoming season. If you are wondering about the Apex Legends Season 6 leaks, do not worry, here is all you need.

Apex Legends Season 6 leaks reveal new map in Olympus

According to several reports and leaks, Respawn is going to add a new map in the Season 6 update. The Apex Legends Season 6 map would be on Psamathe in Olympus. This news has been confirmed by an Apex Legends data miner called Shrugtal in a post on Twitter.

Since people *keep asking me*.



Olympus is a city on Psamathe.

Loba's parents were killed by Revenant in Olympus.

Revenant's head got teleported to Psamathe.

Epilogue had Ash saying "Welcome to Olympus".



Do you need any more evidence that we're getting a new map in S6? — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 14, 2020

Who is the next legend coming on Apex Legends Season 6?

As per leaks, two suspected legends might come on the upcoming season of the game. The data miner Shrugtal revealed that Ash could be the next legend coming in season 6. However, there are enough pieces of evidence that say that Rampart could also be the next legend by Respawn in the Apex Legends Season 6.

The reason why many believe that Ash is the next legend because in the final level of Apex legends, one can see Ash's head fallen across and the robotic character changes the head using Ash and speaks to the players by saying "Welcome to Olympus."

However, Shrugtal also mentioned that Rampart could also come out in the coming season as he found pictures

When does Apex Legends Season 6 start?

The release date for Apex Legends Season 6 is expected to be on August 18, 2020. Players are expecting this date because the Battle Pass expires on the same day. As per the noted cycles, Apex seasons typically last around 3 months and Season 5 was released on May 12, 2020.

How Much Will the Season 6 Battle Pass Cost?

Players who are looking forward to buying Battle Pass just have to spend 950 Apex Coins to buy it. Similarly, according to several reports the Season 6 Battle Pass will cost the same, which would mean purchasing 1,000 coins from the store.

