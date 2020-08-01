Battletoads Release Date, Trailer, Price And More; Know All Details Here

The 90s cult classic game, Battletoads is all set to blow our minds. Rare, the developer company behind the game has announced Battletoads release today. According to several reports, Battletoads is going to be available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and as part of Xbox Game Pass.

While the classic game is making its comeback, fans are trying to find out Battletoads release date and more. If you are also wondering about the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Battletoads release date

The Battletoads trailer revealed a lot about the grand comeback of the game. The game has a similar yet new representation of the cult classic game from 1991 maintaining its image of being an incredible 90s cartoonish-style game. Battletoads release date is set to be on August 20, 2020, and players can start playing the game on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox One through the Xbox Game Pass.

Battletoads Price details

Microsoft confirmed its return at E3 in the year 2018 and now it is soon going to be made available for all the players of the gaming community. Battletoads price is still a mystery and fans know that the game will be available for Xbox Game Pass. However, as we all know that games are available for free for the users who have the Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass costs INR 999 i.e. 14.99 USD or £7, as of writing this article.

More about Battletoads

The original game was developed by Rare and released in 1991 as a cult classic. As you can see in the trailer, Battletoads will have several things such as beat ‘em up, platforming, and even racing stages. However, the new Battletoads is developed by Dlala Studios in partnership with Rare but it retains its original feel with the cartoonish style.

The trailer also displays a large amount of gameplay and the launch of the game would be utterly exciting for gamers. Launching in August, Battletoads supports drop-in, drop-out local co-op play. Rare says, "Zitz, Rash and Pimple are back after 26 years! "

Do you have Battletoads? You will on August 20th!



Zitz, Rash and Pimple are back after 26 years! Get a taste of @Dlalastudios' genre-hopping amphibian adventure below, then satiate your desire for deets about the 'Toads' raucous return right here: https://t.co/RVcSXj8Pjt pic.twitter.com/CZBIW6vH9O — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) July 31, 2020

Battletoads trailer

