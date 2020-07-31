How To Get Grub Hide In Grounded? The Item Is A Key To Make Grub Vest & More; Learn

Grounded was released for all the players around the world to enjoy the Early Access of the game and Xbox Game Preview. With many exciting things and a unique gaming interface, the Grounded game has all the things that could give you chills. Creatures from the game are also so overpowered that you need to prepare yourself for a thrilling battle. However, one of the most important items you would need to be ready for any battle is a Grub Hide in Grounded. But, if you are a new player, it is tough to find out the item. This is the reason why players are trying to find out how to get Grub Hide in Grounded. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to get Grub Hide in Grounded?

Finding out Grub Hide in Grounded game can be a tough job for new players, nevertheless, finding them out is no rocket science. It can be used to create a variety of useful equipment including the Grub Vest, Larva Blade, Weevil Shield and many other things. However, you would have to understand that the journey to find Grub Hide is also not so simple unless you are playing in Arachnophobia Mode. In other modes, you might get attacked by spiders and other dangerous bugs. To get Grub Hide in Grounded game, you need to first prepare yourself to fight creatures like spiders which are considered to be one of the fastest and strongest predators in the game.

Preparation to go on a hunt to find Grub Hide in Grounded

At first, prepare yourself for anything that would come on your way before you head to find Grub in Grounded game. You must know that creatures like spiders cannot be defeated at a close range so you need enough bows and arrows to attack them. The Spring Bow can be crafted using 3 Sprigs, 4 Gnat Fuzz, 2 Woven Fibers. To prepare arrows, players will have to collect supplies to create arrows which would require 2 Mite Fuzz and 5 Thistle Needles. You would also have to carry a Hammer to get Grubs in grounded.

Steps on how to get Grub Hide in Grounded

To get Grub Hide in Grounded game, you need to dig up Grubs that burrow in the mud around the large Acorn tree which can be identified due to its red and yellow leaves.

Grubs can be seen shuffling around in the dirt after digging for some time.

However, to get them you need the Acorn Shovel which can be made by cracking Acorns apart to get Acorn Pieces using your Hammer.

