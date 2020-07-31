Fortnite XP Coins Week 7 Locations: Locations Of Purple, Blue, Green & Golden XP Coins

The new Fortnite Week 7 Challenges have just begun and players are thrilled with all the changes in the flooded map and the new challenges that keep them engaged in Fortnite Season 3. However, it has been observed that players are finding it quite hard to locate the Fortnite XP coins to complete the Week 7 Challenges. If you are wondering about the Fortnite XP coins Week 7 locations, then do not worry, here is a list of all the locations you need to know to collect Fortnite XP coins.

Fortnite XP coins Week 7 locations

There are a total of four types of XP coins such as Purple, Green, Blue and Golden XP coins in Fortnite Week 7 Challenges. Finding out these Fortnite XP coins can be a task especially when you do not know where to find them. However, do not worry, we have listed down all the locations we know so far in a precise manner and you can easily spot them using the flooded map of Fortnite Season 3. But, make sure you are going to each location at the beginning of the matches to avoid clashes and failure.

Image ~ Screengrab Fortnite

Purple XP Coins locations in Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

You will find your first Purple XP coin on a hill just south of Pleasant Park. Second, behind a tree on a cliff south of the water.

Green XP Coins locations in Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

In the bush directly next to the house. Outside of the walls on the south end of Fort Crumpet. Inside of the small wooden shack at the south end of Weeping Woods. On the bridge.

Blue XP Coins locations in Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

In Steamy Stacks, break the panel on the platform between the two stacks. Break the boat on the cart directly next to the building. Break the food cart by the entrance to Fort Crumpet. Break the crane at Compact Cars.

Golden XP Coins locations in Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

You will find your first Golden XP coin on top of the lighthouse. Second, on the road near Catty Corner. Third, on the road near Salty Springs.

