Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes Introduce A New Legend, Crafting System And Map Changes

Developers at Apex Legends have finally released the official patch notes for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the game which is set to begin on Tuesday, August 18. The new Apex Legends Season 6 update is introducing fans to a range of exciting content, however, some of the biggest highlights include a new Legend named Rampart, map changes, and a new crafting system, along with some bug fixes.
Also Read | Apex Legends Season 6 Leaks, A New Map, Release Date And More
Apex Legends patch notes
Map update: World’s Edge
There are a few changes to World's Edge map with the new season. The first change is made to the Launch Site towards the west of The Dome. There is also a new Launch Site at the Hammond Industries. In addition, Countdown had now replaced the Drill Site. Developers have also added Rising Blast Walls to this location.
Crafting System
Developers have added a new Crafting System in Season 6 which will encourage users to locate a variety of materials spread across the map from places like material stations or loot bins and take the collected materials to the Replicator. Here, players will be able to craft a number of unique items.
Also Read | Apex Legends' Broken Ghost Quest Confirms The Return Of Titanfall 2 Villain
New Legend - Rampart
There is a brand new legend in Apex Legends Season 6 called Rampart, whose real name is Ramya Parekh. She is a 21-year-old British Indian who is a top modder with a good knowledge of deadly weapons.
She also possesses an Amped Cover tactical ability which can be utilised to create a crouch-cover wall. This helps her defend against incoming shots while amplifying her own shots. However, she can only build five amped walls at a given time.
- Passive: Modded Loader
- Tactical: Amped Cover
- Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”
New Weapon - Volt SMG
The Volt SMG is the new energy-based SMG which will be used in the Frontier. Players can use this weapon to shoot multiple energy-based ammunition, which will reduce the drag and allow them to shoot multiple targets within a short window.
Battle Pass
Apex Legends Season 6 brings a battle pass that features a reactive Bloodhound Road Warrior, Supersonic G7, new skydive emotes, weapon charms, 5 new holo sprays, and other items.
Fully Kitted Weapon Swaps
Removed:
- DMR
- Hemlok
- Spitfire
- EVA-8
- RE-45
Added:
- Devotion
- Mastiff
- Triple Take
- Flatline
- Volt
Updated Loot
Sniper ammo
- Increased the pick up from 8 to 12
- Increased the Stack Size from 16 to 24
Energy Ammo
- Reduced the amount pick up from 30 to 20
Also Read | Apex Legends Leaks, Crossplay, And The Summer Of Plunder Sale
Weapon Updates
Hemlok:
- Reduced the vertical recoil in burst mode
- Slightly reduced recoil in the pattern on the second and third shot so the first burst will kick less
- Burst mode time between bursts .32 -> .28
Charge Rifle
- Will now use 2 ammo per shot.
- Increased the mag size from 4 to 8
Triple Take Buff:
- Increased the fire rate from 1.25 to 1.4
- Increased the mag size from (5/6/7/8) to (6/7/8/9)
- Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Players need to toggle select-fire to enable or disable the Choke
PK
- Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Players need to toggle select-fire to enable or disable the Choke
Spitfire
- Improved recoil controllability
Havoc
- Updated Havoc with a new recoil pattern
Mozambique
- Increased the clip size from 3 to 4.
P2020
- Increased the Damage from 13 to 15
- Decreased Hammerpoint damage multiplier from 2.7 to 2.35
- Increased the mag size from (10/13/15/18) to (12/14/16/18)
Sentinel
- It will only need one shield cell to charge if the player has the gold armour
Prowler
- Slightly reduced the vertical recoil in burst mode
- Increased the horizontal recoil in Auto Mode
Bug fixes
Bangalore
- Fixed a bug with the La Catrina and Killing Machine skins obscuring views when ADS with the holo, 2x, 2-4x or 3x scopes
- Fixed an exploit where players were able to see through the smoke when looking through a chain-link fence
Bloodhound
- Fixed an issue where the Bloodhound would able extra Ult when using a wraith ultimate.
Caustic
- Fixed a bug with the gas traps where they would clip into mobile Respawn beacons
- Fixed a bug where the Revenant and Pathfinder would take less damage from Nox Gas
Crypto
- Fixed an issue where the VFX would display false positive when hitting Crypto’s Drone
- Fixed an issue where Crypto would use his drone while using Loba’s Black Market
- Fixed an issue where EMP would not destroy Loba’s Black Market
- A geo pass will help prevent Crypto’s drone from clipping into the walls
Gibraltar
- Fixed a bug where the Gibraltar air strike markers would appear inside the structures
Loba
- Fixed an issue where Loba’s Black market would not be pingable
- Fixed an issue where enemies would get teleported with Loba when they melee her when she teleports
Mirage
- Fixed an issue with decoy flying rapidly across the ground when a user would gain control of it before a jump tower or geyser
- Fixed an issue with decoys not appearing natural when a player uses a zipline
- Fixed an issue with the decoys getting launched into the air when a user enters the Wraith’s Portal
- Fixed a bug where Mirage’s decoys would fail to deploy while skydiving
Octane
- Fixed an issue where the jump pads would disappear when placed on the ordinances
- Fixed an issue where the jump pads would disappear when placed under loot ticks
Wraith
- Fixed an issue where the wraith portals would push users beneath geo when a death box is on the other end
- Fixed an issue where the wraith tactical would lose velocity when pressing the fire button during the tactical
- Fixed an issue where the death totem and portal are too close to each other causing players to auto-enter a portal upon death totem recall
Also Read | Apex Legends Pathfinder Grapple Nerf; Legend Gets A New Twitch Prime Skin
Image credits: EA