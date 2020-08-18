Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes Introduce A New Legend, Crafting System And Map Changes

Developers at Apex Legends have finally released the official patch notes for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the game which is set to begin on Tuesday, August 18. The new Apex Legends Season 6 update is introducing fans to a range of exciting content, however, some of the biggest highlights include a new Legend named Rampart, map changes, and a new crafting system, along with some bug fixes.

Apex Legends patch notes

Map update: World’s Edge

There are a few changes to World's Edge map with the new season. The first change is made to the Launch Site towards the west of The Dome. There is also a new Launch Site at the Hammond Industries. In addition, Countdown had now replaced the Drill Site. Developers have also added Rising Blast Walls to this location.

Crafting System

Developers have added a new Crafting System in Season 6 which will encourage users to locate a variety of materials spread across the map from places like material stations or loot bins and take the collected materials to the Replicator. Here, players will be able to craft a number of unique items.

New Legend - Rampart

There is a brand new legend in Apex Legends Season 6 called Rampart, whose real name is Ramya Parekh. She is a 21-year-old British Indian who is a top modder with a good knowledge of deadly weapons.

She also possesses an Amped Cover tactical ability which can be utilised to create a crouch-cover wall. This helps her defend against incoming shots while amplifying her own shots. However, she can only build five amped walls at a given time.

Passive: Modded Loader

Tactical: Amped Cover

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”

New Weapon - Volt SMG

The Volt SMG is the new energy-based SMG which will be used in the Frontier. Players can use this weapon to shoot multiple energy-based ammunition, which will reduce the drag and allow them to shoot multiple targets within a short window.

Battle Pass

Apex Legends Season 6 brings a battle pass that features a reactive Bloodhound Road Warrior, Supersonic G7, new skydive emotes, weapon charms, 5 new holo sprays, and other items.

Fully Kitted Weapon Swaps

Removed:

DMR

Hemlok

Spitfire

EVA-8

RE-45

Added:

Devotion

Mastiff

Triple Take

Flatline

Volt

Updated Loot

Sniper ammo

Increased the pick up from 8 to 12

Increased the Stack Size from 16 to 24

Energy Ammo

Reduced the amount pick up from 30 to 20

Weapon Updates

Hemlok:

Reduced the vertical recoil in burst mode

Slightly reduced recoil in the pattern on the second and third shot so the first burst will kick less

Burst mode time between bursts .32 -> .28

Charge Rifle

Will now use 2 ammo per shot.

Increased the mag size from 4 to 8

Triple Take Buff:

Increased the fire rate from 1.25 to 1.4

Increased the mag size from (5/6/7/8) to (6/7/8/9)

Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Players need to toggle select-fire to enable or disable the Choke

PK

Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Players need to toggle select-fire to enable or disable the Choke

Spitfire

Improved recoil controllability

Havoc

Updated Havoc with a new recoil pattern

Mozambique

Increased the clip size from 3 to 4.

P2020

Increased the Damage from 13 to 15

Decreased Hammerpoint damage multiplier from 2.7 to 2.35

Increased the mag size from (10/13/15/18) to (12/14/16/18)

Sentinel

It will only need one shield cell to charge if the player has the gold armour

Prowler

Slightly reduced the vertical recoil in burst mode

Increased the horizontal recoil in Auto Mode

Bug fixes

Bangalore

Fixed a bug with the La Catrina and Killing Machine skins obscuring views when ADS with the holo, 2x, 2-4x or 3x scopes

Fixed an exploit where players were able to see through the smoke when looking through a chain-link fence

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue where the Bloodhound would able extra Ult when using a wraith ultimate.

Caustic

Fixed a bug with the gas traps where they would clip into mobile Respawn beacons

Fixed a bug where the Revenant and Pathfinder would take less damage from Nox Gas

Crypto

Fixed an issue where the VFX would display false positive when hitting Crypto’s Drone

Fixed an issue where Crypto would use his drone while using Loba’s Black Market

Fixed an issue where EMP would not destroy Loba’s Black Market

A geo pass will help prevent Crypto’s drone from clipping into the walls

Gibraltar

Fixed a bug where the Gibraltar air strike markers would appear inside the structures

Loba

Fixed an issue where Loba’s Black market would not be pingable

Fixed an issue where enemies would get teleported with Loba when they melee her when she teleports

Mirage

Fixed an issue with decoy flying rapidly across the ground when a user would gain control of it before a jump tower or geyser

Fixed an issue with decoys not appearing natural when a player uses a zipline

Fixed an issue with the decoys getting launched into the air when a user enters the Wraith’s Portal

Fixed a bug where Mirage’s decoys would fail to deploy while skydiving

Octane

Fixed an issue where the jump pads would disappear when placed on the ordinances

Fixed an issue where the jump pads would disappear when placed under loot ticks

Wraith

Fixed an issue where the wraith portals would push users beneath geo when a death box is on the other end

Fixed an issue where the wraith tactical would lose velocity when pressing the fire button during the tactical

Fixed an issue where the death totem and portal are too close to each other causing players to auto-enter a portal upon death totem recall

Image credits: EA