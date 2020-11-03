Apex Legends Season 7 Patch Notes: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends is back with another new season which is the 7th since its release in 2019. This season brings a lot of meta changes for characters as well as weapons. Probably the main feature that the players are looking for is the new legend and new map which is much larger than the Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Continue reading to know all about Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 Patch Notes

New Legend: Horizon

Horizon is the newest Legend who is a top tier scientist and can manipulate gravity very skillfully. Her space-suit will easily allow the player to control her movements in the air even when falling from great heights.

Passive: Spacewalk Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate: Black hole Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.



New Map: Olympus

Players will now enter a brand new arena known as the sky city of Olympus. As per the game lore, it is a utopia floating in clouds above Psamathe. Once considered as a place where the top minds in the Outlands used to meet. However due to an accident during an experimental research, a rift was created and the city was abandoned.

Apex Legends Season 7 Buffs

Bangalore Rolling Thunder: Reduced the time it takes for explosion from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Caustic Nox Gas Trap/Nox Gas Grenade: Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in the gas. Damage updated from 4-10 ticks of damage to 6-12 ticks of damage.

Mirage Psyche Out/Life of the Party: Decoys now have 45 health

Octane Swift Mend: Doubled healing rate (from 0.5 hp/s to 1.0 hp/s)

Wattson Perimeter Security: Increased damage per touch from 10 to 15.

Loba Black Market: Ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum. You can scoop up all the ammo in range.

Rampart Sheila: Now takes 1.25 seconds to fully spin up, down from 2 seconds. Amped Wall: Now takes 3 seconds to fully build, down from 4 seconds.

Pathfinder: Pathfinder no longer needs to be on the ground for Grappling Hook to be considered finished. The speed to which Pathfinder needs to drop for us to consider Grappling Hook finished was increased from 300 units/second to 500 units/second The maximum cooldown grapple can be set to was lowered to 30 seconds, from 35 seconds; the maximum amount of travel time before a new cooldown is set is now 5 seconds, rather than being uncapped. This means that effectively, you can never incur more than a 35 second cooldown. The amount of distance you can travel before you hit maximum cooldown was roughly doubled.



Game Meta Changes

Evo Armor requirements increased: We increased the requirements to evolve Evo Armor in order to reduce the amount of players with Red Evo Armor during the end game. Level 0 -> 1 : 100 damage (from 50) Level 1 -> 2 : 150 damage (from 125) Level 2 -> 3 : 300 damage (from 250) Level 3 -> 4 : 750 damage (from 500)



Ring damage reduced

Ring 1: 2% per tick (same)

Ring 2: 3% per tick (from 5%) Particularly this change should allow players enough time to pop a syringe if they are picked up in Ring 2.

Ring 3: 5% per tick (from 10%)

Ring 4: 10% per tick (from 20%)

Ring 5: 10% per tick (from 20%)

Ring 6: 15% per tick (from 25%)

Ring 7: 15% per tick (from 25%)

Bug Fixes

Audio Developers have made some advancements in footstep audio playing more reliably. More work is being done on its completion.

Pathfinder Fixed an issue with ziplines going through platforms when deployed from underneath.

Wraith Fixed an issue with priming a grenade cancelling Wraith's ultimate.

Octane Fixed an issue with getting stuck in double jump after using a jump pad. Fixed an issue with Octane being able to use healing items while on a zipline.

Crypto Fixed an issue with his drone being able to drop items from Crypto’s inventory. Fixed an issue with his drone not being able to fit through certain windows. Fixed an issue with his drone marking friendly Mirage decoys as enemies.

Revenant Fixed an issue with Revenant getting pushed into geo when his totem was deployed in tight spaces.

Rampart Fixed an issue with Rampart not being able to place an amp wall while jumping. Fixed an issue with Sheila teleporting when placed on a hatch in World’s Edge Staging.



Apex Legends Season 7 Release Date

Season 7 launches November 4th 8 PM PT and it can be considered as the biggest season for Apex Legends.

Season 7 launches November 4th 8 PM PT



