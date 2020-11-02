Genshin Impact Wagging Tongues Predict Liben's Location Of Day 7

Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo, is undoubtedly one of the most popular newly launched games. The free-to-play game has several innovative interfaces which not only intrigue a player, but it also gets them hooked with a good storyline. With so many challenges and in-game missions, the MMORPG game is full of thrilling adventures. However, recently players are wondering about "Genshin Impact Wagging tongues" who has recently predicted something important about the Marvelous Merchandise event. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact Wagging tongues prediction on day 7 of Marvelous Merchandise event

In the Marvelous Merchandise event, wagging tongues have revealed the location of a strange dealer. As was predicted by Liben's Day 5 and 6 locations, it says that the shady dealer has reached Liyue Harbor. To find him, players have to go directly to the north of the topmost teleport waypoint in Liyue Harbor. This place is situated just slightly northwest of the Souvenir Shop. It is represented by a "gem" icon and can be seen on the map.

However, the location is believed to be one of the most difficult places to reach but he has been making such requests including 10 of a non-Specialty (common) Teyvat ingredient. Yesterday he was requesting for 10 carrots. Today, that is the 7th day of the Marvelous Merchandise event, Liben wants 10 radishes. You can find these radishes everywhere on the map along with the carrots you collected on the previous day. Players who complete the tasks will receive another "chance" to open a Box o' Marvel. Players who have consistently completed all the request of Liben will be eligible to get the final Box o' Marvel for Travelers.

