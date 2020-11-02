Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale Finally Announced: Know All Details

A battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe has been revealed, and is set to launch during the second half of the year 2021. This upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale game is going be set in Prague, as the players will fight against each other on the rooftops. Continue reading to know more about the Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale update and its features.

Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale in 2021

In this latest addition to the battle royale genre, the players will be able to choose according to their playstyle which will allow them to either queue solo or together with friends to spend their time in fighting against rivals and also the hostile Entity who is described as - ''Hellbent on exterminating all vampires.'' It's not clear as to whether the players will be able to become the Entity or it will be a player-controlled character or a PvE NPC who interferes with the battle royale gameplay.

Supernatural powers, weapons, and blood are going to be listed as the main tools in the player's arsenal as they are going through their hunt to fight against the enemy players, survive the night, and be the last man standing. The platforms on which Sharkmob is planning to release the game is also not revealed, but their website mentions that it will be developed for PC and next-gen consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale Bloodlines

Released in 2004, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is an action role-playing video game that was developed by the Troika Games and published by Activision for Microsoft Windows. A sequel was later announced which is known as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. This is an upcoming game which follows the same genre of action role-playing video game. Set to release in 2021, it is developed by Hardsuit Labs and published by Paradox Interactive. Just like the battle royale, it's also unknown as to what platforms the sequel is going to be developed for. But it was already confirmed back at GDC 2019 that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released soon.

