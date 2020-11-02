Legendary Fish RDR2: Where Can Players Find All The Legendary Fish?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most iconic open-world titles we have ever seen. The video game offers a huge amount of content and features which can be experienced in an enormous virtual world. It also comes with a unique story campaign that boasts a multitude of characters and extraordinary scenes. As part of the campaign, players can participate in a number of missions, challenges, and side quests. However, most of the activities revolve around hunting down different animals, creatures and using their flesh for survival.

As you progress through the campaign, you will need to hunt down a variety of animal species. One of the quests will also require you to catch the legendary fish. However, finding these legendary fish won't be as easy as finding your regular fish. So, let us show you how to you catch legendary fish RDR2 along with their locations.

How to you catch legendary fish in RDR2?

You will first need to speak with a person named Jeremy Gill at the lakeside hut. As soon as you meet him, the Fisher of Fish quest will begin. After the meeting, you will be able to catch all the legendary fish by heading over to different locations.

Legendary fish locations in RDR2

Legendary Sockeye Salmon location - Lake Isabella

Legendary Steelhead location - Willard's Rest

Legendary Muskie location - Van Horn Trading Post

Legendary Bullhead Catfish location - Sisika Island

Legendary Chain Pickerel fish location - Dakota River

Legendary Longnose Gar fish location - Lagras

Legendary Rock Bass location - Aurora Basin's pier

Legendary Redfin Pickerel location - Stillwater Creek

Legendary Perch location - Elysian Pool

Legendary Smallmouth Bass location - Owanjila Lake

Legendary Lake Sturgeon fish location - Southern Railroad Bridge

Legendary Largemouth Bass location - San Luis River

Legendary Bluegill location - Flat Iron Lake

After catching all the Legendary fish in Red Dead Redemption 2, Jeremy Gill will send you an invitation where he will invite you for a final trip where you will need to catch a final mythical fish.

Image credits: GTA Series Videos