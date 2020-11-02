League Of Legends Ruined King To Be Released Soon In 2021: Know All Details

The first announcement of Riot's 'Ruined King' was made in the month of December 2019. It will be the first-ever singleplayer RPG game which will be based on the League of Legends universe. This will also be the first game that will come out of the label of Riot Forge publishing. The most recent announcement was made by Riot on October 31 that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will get a full release on the Steam platform and on the Epic Games Store at the start of 2021.

League of Legends Ruined King Single Player Game

Other than the game's announcement, Riot Forge also gave some details as to what this Ruined King game is going to be. The company has planned to present this game as a single-player, turn-based Role-playing game and will be set in the regions of Bilgewater and Shadow Isles which are parts of a bigger region named Runeterra. Runeterra is the planet where the League of Legends story takes place. Ruined King is going to be the first singleplayer game that will present the League of Legends universe to both consoles and PC. As for the roster of League of Legends champions who are going to be playable characters in Ruined King, they are as follows:

Miss Fortune

Illaoi

Braum

Yasuo

Ahri

Pyke

The Ruined King Release Date

The release date is not officially revealed yet but it will launch in early 2021 on the gaming platforms that include Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store during launch. Also, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S versions will also get the game after that. One thing to note is that the PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to upgrade without any extra cost.

A new enemy rises from the mist; uniting an unexpected group of champions. The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands.



Join Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke and watch the official announcement trailer now. pic.twitter.com/LQxnSh9Ao7 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) October 31, 2020

League Of Legends Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is an upcoming multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games for Android, iOS, and unspecified consoles. The game is a modified version of the PC game, League of Legends. Check out the official gameplay trailer of Wild Rift below.

