Apex Legends Season 7 Tier List: Here Are All The Characters In The FPP Shooting Game

Apex Legends Season 7 has now been launched and the players seem to love it. This is because of the number of new additions to the game. Thus the players have been asking about the Apex Legends Season 7 tier list. Read more to know about Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 Tier List

The players wan to know about Apex Legends Season 7 tier list. So to help them out, we have listed down all the Apex Legends Season 7 characters according to their tiers. Apart from the Apex Legends tier list, we have also written the character’s abilities. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into Apex Legends Season 7 Tier list.

S- Tier:

Wraith

Voices from the Void (passive) Into the Void(tactical) Dimensional Rift – Links two different locations with portals for a total of 60 seconds.

Pathfinder

Insider Knowledge (passive) Grappling Hook (tactical) Zipline Gun – Helps by creating a zipline for everyone to use

Lifeline

Combat Medic(passive) Heal Drone (tactical) Care Package – Call in a drop pod full of high-quality defensive loot.

A-Tier

Bloodhound

Tracker(passive) Eye of the Allfather (tactical) Beast of the Hunt(ultimate)

Wattson

Spark of Genius(passive) Perimeter Security (tactical) Interception Pylon(ultimate)

B-Tier

Mirage

Now You See Me (passive) Psyche Out (tactical) Life of the Party (ultimate)

Octane

Swift Mend (passive) Stim(tactical) Launch Pad(ultimate)

Loba

Eye for QualityBurglar’s (passive) Best Friend(tactical) Black Market Boutique (ultimate)

Horizon

Spacewalk(passive) Gravity Lift(tactical) Black Hole (ultimate)

Gibraltar

Gun Shield (passive) Dome of Protection (tactical) Defensive Bombardment(ultimate)

Caustic

Nox Vision (passive) Nox Gas Trap (tactical) Nox Gas Grenade (ultimate)

Rampart

Modded Loader (passive) Amped Cover (tactical) Emplaced Minigun ‘Shiela’ (ultimate)

Banglore

Double Time (passive) Smoke Launcher (tactical) Rolling Thunder (ultimate)

C-Tier

Revenant

Stalker (passive) Silence (tactical) Death Totem (ultimate)

Crypto

Neurolink (passive) Surveillance Drone (tactical) Drone EMP (ultimate)

More about Apex Legends

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement ofApex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping their playing going. The makers have added a lot of new features with Season 6 including some new weapons.

