How Many People Play Apex Legends? List Of Top 5 Countries Playing Game

Released on February 4, 2019, Apex Legends has been growing massively over the period of time. The online multiplayer game has a unique interface which provides a never-imagined Battle Royale experience. With 60 players in a single game and an extensive list of characters with distinct abilities, helped the game to gain a lot of love from the players worldwide. But, do you know how many people play Apex Legends? This is actually what many players are wondering about recently. If you have been thinking about the number of users on Apex Legends, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many people play Apex Legends?

Apex Legends, which has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, is set in the world of Legendary characters. Each character has its own unique abilities, personality and strengths that offers players with a reason to not get bored of playing this game. With an interface which helps Apex Legends players enter into multiplayer combat online among 60 players, makes it challenging and also presents an everlasting learning hunger for the game to master the abilities of all characters. The game also allows team up with two other players to enter a match. This is the reason why the game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2019. So, as per recent data, Apex Legends has a massive user base, something that many would not have expected.

Image ~ Statista.com

Statista's stats reveal that, as of October 2019, Apex Legends has around 70 million users. These stats are something that has crossed all the past records of the game. In the year 2019 itself, Apex Legends players base crossed the mark of 50 million on March 4. So, there is a growth of 20 million from March 2019 to October 2019 (in just 8 months). However, PlayerCounter revealed the currently playing (Live Apex Legends Players) gamers, as of writing this article, which is around 970,533 Players Online. So, we can safely assume that around a million users on Apex Legends play the game daily.

Top 5 Countries Playing Apex Legends as per active daily participation.

Below is the list of Top 5 countries playing Apex Legends, as per PlayerCounter.

United States – 38.92%

United Kingdom – 7.18%

Russia – 5.81%

Brazil – 5.54%

China – 3.73%

