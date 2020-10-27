Apex Legends Introduces A New Legend Called Horizon; Read More About Horizon's Abilities

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular shooting games lately. The game is free to play and is played by players all over the globe. The makers recently announced their Apex Legends season 7 and many fans seem to be extremely excited for the same. To maintain the hype around the upcoming season, the makers are also releasing other details like Apex Legends new weapons, maps and more. Read more to know about Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends new character, Horizon

With Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, the makers have brought in some new updates to the game that has gained a lot of attention in the gaming community. Apex Legends new character, Horizon, is amongst one of the new updates that are coming with Apex Legends Season 7. The official website of Apex Legends describes their new Legend as, “A brilliant astrophysicist who escaped a black hole and aims to use her newfound mastery of gravity to keep a promise". They have even used the same character, Horizon, for the cover image of Apex Legends Season 7. A number of players have also been asking about Horizon abilities and other details. To help them out, we have listed down all Horizon abilities that we know of.

The makers have not yet announced anything about Horizon abilities. But some popular data miners have already started digging into the Legend’s files to know about her abilities. Shina Br recently claimed that Horizon’s passive ability will be the stun effect when you fall a large distance. The data miner also said that her ultimate ability could give her the power to create a black hole that sucks in enemies and causes AoE damage. Apart from that, there are no other speculations about Horizon abilities. All this can be confirmed after the makers release their Apex Legends Season 7.

More about Alpex Legends Season 7

The makers have confirmed that Apex legends Season 7 is going to be launched on November 4, 2020. This could be a follow up for the Halloween event and challenges introduced by the makers. The release date of Apex legends Season 7 is just around the corner and the makers have been releasing a lot of content for this update. The makers have also confirmed that a new set of weapons, skins and a completely new map is being released with Apex Legends Season 7. Apart from Apex Legends release date, let’s take a look at all the new thing being added to Apex Legends.

Weapon and Shields Changes

New Map And Map Changes

New Battle Pass

Legends Changes

New Legend - Horizon

