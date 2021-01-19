Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes: New Character, Weapons And Battle Pass To Be Introduced

The highly-anticipated Apex Legends Season 8 update is all set to arrive next month on February 2. The gaming studio has confirmed that the Apex Legends update will be rolled out just when the first-person shooter battle royale completes its second anniversary, indicating that the season launch will certainly be a major one. The new Apex Season 8 has been called Mayhem and it will feature tons of new content including a new legend, new weapons, and a lot more. The official Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes will be available at the time of release. However, the gaming company has already given fans a look at some of the new content that will be arriving in Season 8.

Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes

Here's a look at everything set to arrive in Apex Legends Season 8:

Apex Legends new legend

Game developers have confirmed that Apex Legends is all set to get its 16th Legend and he will be called "Fuse". A few leaks have recently revealed that the legend will have an Airburst Grenade tactical ability and The Motherlode ultimate ability. However, his passive ability is not yet known.

Apex Legends new weapon

Along with a new character, Respawn is also bringing some new weapons for the next season. The 30-30 Repeater is one of the first weapons that have been confirmed to arrive in the game. It is a lever-action rifle that has been designed for mid and long-range combats. There will obviously be tons of more weapons in the upcoming season. However, the 30-30 Repeater is the only gun confirmed to arrive.

Apex Legends map changes

The King's Canyon map is set to receive a major overhaul for the Apex Legends Season 8 update. This will be a huge revamp, however, the gaming studio is yet to reveal the exact changes for the map.

Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass

Along with all the new content arriving in Season 8, there will also be a new Battle Pass for the fans. The latest Battle Pass is said to include a bunch of Legendary skins, along with Apex packs, and several items, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Apex Legends is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. The first-person shooter is also scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

Image credits: Apex Legends | YouTube