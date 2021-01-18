Warzone SBMM Beta Helps Track The Level Of Your Last Warzone Lobbies

Skill-Based Matchmaking has been one of the widely discussed topics in Call of Duty: Warzone ever since the free-to-play title was released. As the name suggests, the system allows the game to match players against those who have a similar skill set. The player’s skill level is determined by a number of factors.

While the system has been implemented with good intentions, a lot of fans oppose the concept. This is primarily because most players are generally on the lookout for an easier Warzone lobby. Now, a new third-party website has emerged online which allows gives players all of their skill-based matchmaking lobby stats.

Also Read | Warzone Balance Patch: Overpowered DMR 14 Nerfed By Raven Software

SBMM Warzone tracker

The new SBMM Warzone tracker website allows players to get all the details on their performances of the lobby, and K/D ratio, along with other information. These details can be used by players to understand their current skill range in the game. The SBMM Warzone website can be accessed at this link.

With the help of this tool, Warzone players will be able to get full transparency for all of their matches. However, players should note that a number of users can't be found using this website unless the in-game stats are set to public. For players who want to make their profiles visible on SBMM Warzone, here are the steps you need to follow:

Also Read | What Is The Overwolf Warzone Companion App? Is It Safe To Use The App?

Step 1: Head over to the official COD Warzone site and log in to your account.

Step 2: Once you are logged in, click on the ‘Linked Accounts’ option.

Step 3: Here, you need to navigate to these options - ‘Searchable’ and ‘Data visible’. These options need to be set to ‘All.’

After making the above changes, all of your in-game stats should start to appear on the SBMM Warzone tracker. However, this may take a while to update, so make sure you check after a while if SBMM Warzone fails to pull the data.

Also Read | What Is Dropkick In Cold War? How To Download The New Dropkick Game Mode?

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC platforms. The gaming company also rolled out a new patch recently which can be downloaded now. As part of the patch, developers have also removed the Stim glitch that has been plaguing the game for quite some time now.

Also Read | Firebase Z Will Be The New Zombies Map In Cold War; Get Launch Date And More

Image credits: Call of Duty website