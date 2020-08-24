Madden 21 Trial Not Working: Here's How To Troubleshoot The Issue

EA has finally released a trial version of its upcoming American football video game, Madden NFL 21, ahead of its final launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. EA Play (EA Access) members can play the trial version of Madden 21 for up to 10 hours, whereas EA Play Pro members will have unlimited access to the game. However, when you boot the title, it is natural that you may run into some unexpected bugs or errors since the game is still in early trial access.

Madden 21 trial not working

Since the release of Madden 21 trial, a number of users have been encountering issues when trying to enter the trial while some were stuck at the loading screen. There are a bunch of issues that users have been experiencing during the gameplay as well.

If you are having difficulty accessing the trial, you need to make sure that you have EA Access which costs $5 per month. Once you have that, you also need to make sure that your Xbox One console is set as your Home Xbox. To do so, you need to first press the Xbox button to open up the guide. Click on ‘System’ and select ‘Settings.’ Now, click on the ‘Personalization’ option and then choose ‘My home Xbox.’ As for the gameplay bugs and glitches, you can only wait for a patch update to rectify these issues.

Madden 21 release date

Madden 21 is set for a worldwide release on August 28. The game will be available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms and will also arrive on Google Stadia later this year. In addition, the game will also be available on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles when they launch later this year.

Interestingly, if you buy Madden 21 for a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you will be able to upgrade the game to the next-gen console for free in case of a digital version. You can also upgrade a physical version of the game on your new gaming console, however, it will need to have a disc drive.

