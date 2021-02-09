Apex Legends Voice Chat Not Working: Know How To Fix This Issue Right Here

Apex Legends is a popular free to play game that is available on a number of gaming platforms. The players have recently been complaining about a small bug in the game. To help them, we have managed to gather as much information as we could about it. Read more to know about Apex Legends voice chat.

'Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8: Know About The Main Changes To Kings Canyon Here

Also Read | Apex Legends Event Time: Jump Into The Game And Celebrate The 2 Anniversary

Apex Legends Voice Chat

A number of players have recently been complaining about Apex Legends voice chat not working. Because of the amount of response from the users, the makers should totally work on fixing this issue as soon as possible. Currently, they have not addressed anything related to Apex Legends voice chat. We have managed to list some useful steps that can be used to fix this issue. There is also a small video from a popular gamer that might help you with your problems with Apex Legends voice chat.

Origin needs access to your microphone

You need to update the audio driver

Choose the default option in microphone settings

Check if your in-game settings are correct

If all the above methods don’t work, try to re-install the latest game patch

Delete and reinstall Origin and Apex Legends

More about Apex Legends

Apex Legends released 2 years ago today.



1 map. 8 Legends. 50 million players in a month. pic.twitter.com/220U7ZHlCt — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 4, 2021

The makers have confirmed that they are going to start the Apex Legends anniversary event is going to start on February 9th till February 23. Respawn has confirmed that they are going to be celebrating their 2nd year anniversary with a Special Anniversary Collection Event. The players will get a number of free rewards, a special Collection Event is going to bring back the fan-favourite looks, and Locked and Loaded as a playlist Takeover. The players have been extremely excited for the same. But Apex Legends event time has not yet been released by the makers. Their social media platforms have already announced that these updates are live and ready to go. Makers have also released Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes. Read more

MISC

Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover.

Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop.

Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.

2/4 HOTFIXES

Fixed an error stopping players in Belgium from purchasing the Battle Pass (Note: the button will still say "Unavailable", but clicking it will let you purchase the Battle Pass. A client patch later will fix the button still saying "Unavailable")

Fixed an edge case where the gas from Caustic's ultimate would persist even after his squad was eliminated

Fixed an exploit letting players block damage from grenades by dropping items on top of them.

Fixed an issue that allowed Fuse's tactical ability to do damage through shields

Reduced likelihood of late-game circles ending on Mirage Voyage and The Pit in Kings Canyon.

Also Read | Apex Legends; Is Sentinel Getting A Hop Up Slot And Other Updates

Also Read | Apex Legends BLM Badge; Respawn Adds BLM Badge To The Game For Black History Month