Apex Legends Voice Chat Not Working: Know How To Fix This Issue Right Here

Apex Legends is a popular free to play game that is available on a number of gaming platforms. The players have recently been complaining about a small bug in the game. To help them, we have managed to gather as much information as we could about it. Read more to know about Apex Legends voice chat.
A number of players have recently been complaining about Apex Legends voice chat not working. Because of the amount of response from the users, the makers should totally work on fixing this issue as soon as possible. Currently, they have not addressed anything related to Apex Legends voice chat. We have managed to list some useful steps that can be used to fix this issue. There is also a small video from a popular gamer that might help you with your problems with Apex Legends voice chat.
Apex Legends released 2 years ago today.
1 map. 8 Legends. 50 million players in a month. pic.twitter.com/220U7ZHlCt
The makers have confirmed that they are going to start the Apex Legends anniversary event is going to start on February 9th till February 23. Respawn has confirmed that they are going to be celebrating their 2nd year anniversary with a Special Anniversary Collection Event. The players will get a number of free rewards, a special Collection Event is going to bring back the fan-favourite looks, and Locked and Loaded as a playlist Takeover. The players have been extremely excited for the same. But Apex Legends event time has not yet been released by the makers. Their social media platforms have already announced that these updates are live and ready to go. Makers have also released Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes. Read more
