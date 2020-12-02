Apex Legends Winter Express: Find Out The Release Time And Changes For This Year

In Apex Legends, Winter Express is a round-based limited-time mode in which three squads fight to take control of the train as it keeps travelling around World’s Edge. For the year 2020, after a round when your squad respawns, you will spawn on your own supply ship. Next, your squad will be able to checkout the map and then finally skydive into the battle as the next objective unlocks. Continue reading to know all about this year's Winter Express.

Also read | New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?

Apex Legends Winter Express Loadouts

Also read | How To Redeem Codes In Cold War To Access All The Bonus Content?

As is the case with most of the LTMs, The Winter Express limited-time mode also works in a different way from the classic battle royale format in order to give the players an entirely new experience. In this mode, players will have to fight to take control of a train that is moving around the World’s Edge map and as it stops at certain platforms.

This was the original way as to how this mode worked and it became a popular element of Apex. But this year, the developers have planned some changes to its format. Players will respawn on top of supply ships from Kings Canyon, which will follow the train and let squads scan the battlefield before dropping. Respawn has also “refreshed and rebalanced loadouts” for this year’s version of the Winter Express. These adjustments have the main motive to address concerns that the players had during last year’s Holo-Day Bash. These include:

The long duration of respawn times between each round

Secondly, a long section of tracks with nothing in between and developers have solved this concern with the help of the supply ships along with the addition of and a new station called Derailment.

Here are all the confirmed stations:

Refinery

Freightyard

Central Station

Fool's Gulch

Derailment

This year’s Holo-Day bash has a few special guests. Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and Horizon all made their way to Apex after the Winter Express was released and their arrival could have a far-reaching impact on the LTM’s close-quarters gameplay.

Apex Legends Winter Express Release Time

Along with the Winter Express, all the players will be able to earn various free rewards by playing Apex between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4. The rewards include the Frostwolf gun charm and rare skins for Bloodhound and Horizon.

Also read | FAUG Release Date, Pre Registration And Other Details You Need To Know

Also read | AC Valhalla Rollo Traitor Quest Guide: Follow This Guide To Find Out The Culprit