Apex Legends Winter Express Train LTM Returns For Holo-Day Bash

Apex Legends’ winter event, the Holo-Day Bash, has finally arrived for the holiday season. As part of the event, Respawn Entertainment is bringing back the Winter Express limited-time mode (Train mode) which will stay in the battle royale game for about a month. Along with the new LTM, fans will also get their hands on a bunch of new cosmetics, new event track, store offers, and more.

Apex Legends Train mode has returned

The Apex Legends Train mode has returned and its bigger and better this time around. The Train mode has been a favourite LTM among many Apex Legends fans; however, the game mode was removed by developers a few months ago with the Season 6 update. However, it doesn't follow the same format as that of a battle royale.

There will be three teams dropping on the map, where everyone will be fighting to gain control of the moving train that goes around the World’s Edge and takes a few stops at different locations. With every new round in the game mode, the train takes odd from a new location on the map. Players can also choose to swap their characters with every round.

You should also note that every Legend comes with a certain loadout which also changes on a regular basis. However, game mode comes with a few tweaks which will now allow members to respawn on supply ships from the Kings Canyon before dropping.

However, the game mode doesn’t allow you to revive your squad members while you are in the middle of a round. Once a member is eliminated from the game, they will need to wait for the next round to be able to join in. This also makes things more exciting as it results in shorter matches rather than everlasting battles. The limited-time game mode will be in the game until next month, January 4, which means you have enough time to play the mode.

Apex Legends is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

