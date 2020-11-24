How To Turn Off Blood In Apex Legends? Is It Possible To Disable Blood In Apex Legends?

Apex Legends continues to be one of the hottest battle royale titles among online gaming fans. The video game is a free-to-play title from Respawn Entertainment that blends the gameplay of BR with character shooters. The first-person shooter is highly competitive and is popular for its intriguing and super dynamic game mechanics.

Considering that Apex Legends is a battle royale survival game, it also features a lot of gore and militaristic violence. What makes it a much mature title is the presence of blood splatters on the screens when taking down the enemies. While it might seem natural to most gaming fans, a certain section of players have been wondering if there is actually a way to turn off blood in Apex Legends. So, here is the answer to that.

How to turn off blood in Apex Legends?

A number of players have been claiming on social media that the blood splatters in Apex Legends tend to obscure the vision on target. Other users cited various other reasons as to why the presence of blood could be distracting during matches. And while certain online multiplayer games allow players to turn off blood splatter from bullet shots, the feature is not available in Apex Legends. This means that players cannot turn off blood using the Apex Legends settings. It should be noted that gun battles serve as a crucial part of Apex Legends, and the presence of blood allows the game to add a more realistic element to the combats and improve the overall gameplay experience for players.

However, it is possible that Respawn may introduce a feature allowing players to disable or turn off blood if fans continue to request the ability. Apex Legends is currently one of the most successful video games from EA and Respawn Entertainment. Developers at Apex Legends have also added cross-platform support to the game early last month. As part of the feature, Xbox players will be able to play the game with PlayStation players, while PC players will be matched only against PC players.

Image credits: EA