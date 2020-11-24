How To Ping Weapon In Apex Legends? How To Request Weapons From Your Squad?

Apex Legends is one of the most successful first-person shooter battle royale games right now. The free-to-play title from Respawn is played by millions around the world and has numerous pro-gamers and streamers associated with it. While the game is extremely competitive, it allows users to tweak certain Apex Legends settings to bring out the best in them and also give them an edge over their enemies. The game also comes with a ping system which is regarded as one of the most important tools when working in teams. The ping system allows players to instantly share a number of important details with their teams. The information, when shared by a player, can be viewed by the whole squad without having to rely on the chat feature.

Also Read | How To Use Your Ultimate Ability In Apex Legends Training Ground?

Players can use the ping system to share various details such as the positioning of their opponents, suggesting locations, and even pointing out weapons to their teams. This allows players to instantly communicate with their teams and highlight the powerful Apex Legends weapons, or armours that they might need. So, let us quickly show you how to ping weapon in Apex Legends.

Also Read | Apex Legends Halloween Skins: When Will Apex Legends Fight Of Fright Event End?

How to ping weapon in Apex Legends?

Pinging weapons or ammo in Apex Legends is incredibly easy. If you spot a weapon that you wish to highlight to your team, you simply need to hit the R1 button on PlayStation. Press RB if you are an Xbox One user. On Windows PC, this can be achieved by clicking down on the mouse wheel.

Also Read | Apex Legends 1.53 Patch Notes Make Changes To Weekly Challenges And Battle Pass System

Players can also request weapons or any other important items from their team members by opening the menu. When a player uses this feature, it informs the members that the player is looking for certain equipment. To inform the team, the player simply needs to click on the ping option after hovering over the item. Players can also direct their squad to a specific location on the map by pinging the location. To do so, one simply needs to aim towards the location and tap the above key controls again.

Also Read | Fortnite 14.60 Patch Notes Bring Houseparty Video Chat And New Matchmaking Portals

Image credits: EA